I read an interesting story about Canada by Dougald Lamont - ‘Stunning Charts Tell a Whole Other Story About Canada’s Economy’, that reprints a chart from the National Bank of Canada, showing the collapse of industrial investment in Canada (as compared to the United States) - something that started after the 2008 financial crash.

While the bank’s proposed solutions are the same-old-same-old, it does mention C. D. Howe, and his building of Canada’s economy during WW2.

“What Canada needs is a wartime multi-pronged strategy that ends the dithering: a competitive tax regime, a sweeping reduction in red tape, and clear laws on how we intend to develop our natural resources. Clarence Decatur Howe—the architect of Canadian industrialization—showed what determined leadership can achieve.”

It also has another chart that shows where the investment went … into real estate speculation!!!

So, I decided to read some stories about where we could invest, instead of real estate speculation or into AI boondoggles - which is really a semi-criminal investment into intellectual THEFT!!!

And I read a story about Spain - ‘Spain leads BYD’s search for third European factory’, that Spain is Europe’s second-largest automotive producer, and is currently looking to become BYD’s third European electric car manufacturing site - after Hungary and Turkiye.

And I read a story about Russia at Awful Avalanche - ‘Russia’s First Battery’, that not only has a Russian company purchased ‘an entire production line from China’ to build AA and AAA batteries, but it is using recycled batteries to get the manganese oxide and zinc that is needed to make the new ones!

“In Russia there are two enterprises, one in Yaroslavl and the other in Chelyabinsk, which do precisely that. They sort through used batteries, crush them, extract the original manganese dioxide and zinc by the process of electrolysis. Believe it or not, they could barely find any applications for their product. [This was being done more as a recycling effort than with new production in mind.] We studied their process and learned how to re-use the manganese dioxide and zinc in the making of new batteries. In other words, we created a closed cycle.”

Then I read a story about China from Tea & Coffee Daily - ‘Yunnan Coffee Becomes Synonymous with Chinese Coffee’, that while we Canadians are crying into our coffee mugs over the doubling of coffee prices, elsewhere, in Yunnan province, China, they simply created a coffee growing business!

“Yunnan’s coffee planting area will reach 1.1931 million mu (approximately 1.1 million hectares), accounting for 97.85% of the national total; total production will reach 150,200 tons, accounting for 98.65% of the national total; and total agricultural output value will reach 4.872 billion yuan, accounting for 98.61% of the national total. Yunnan has become China’s leading coffee producing region with absolute dominance... Yunnan coffee has diversified its product offerings, offering roasted beans, concentrates, instant powders, freeze-dried powders, three-in-one coffees, cascara teas, and scented teas, achieving a comprehensive range of coffee products.”

And then I read a story about other ways that other countries are trying to make money - “Why are the countries surrounding China all engaged in tourism + pornography, gambling and drugs?”, that compares China with other countries in South East Asia, that have fallen prey to the criminal world of casinos.

“There is a popular saying that China’s tourism industry is the most unique in the world because it is free of pornography, gambling, and drugs and relies purely on scenery and culture. This does make sense. While China hasn’t completely eradicated pornography, gambling, and drugs within its borders, these activities rarely affect tourists or inbound visitors.”

And my feathered friend chirped, I think I’d rather grow coffee beans and make batteries, than have human-trafficking motels, money-laundering casinos, and fentanyl labs that seem to be sprouting up in our country.

Hmmmm … or building houses that we can’t afford to buy and live in.

Have fun, investingly.