I read another story about ‘drugs-R-us’ in Canada – “Enough to kill everyone in Windsor — Police make largest fentanyl drug bust in OPP history” that Ontario police seized 46 kilograms of fentanyl, that was estimated to be worth $6.5 million and enough for 460,000 doses, along with cocaine, heroin, and other drugs. It doesn’t say where the fentanyl was headed – to the United States or for here in Canada.

And my feathered friend chirped, why do we need so much pain-killers?

Hmmm… well, I suppose it’s needed for both physical pain and for psychological pain. But it seems that all this pain-killing is becoming people-killing, as many of us have lost loved ones due to this pain-killing. But it also can be seen as beginning to tear apart the fabric of that cultural cloth that we’re all shaped in.

And I read another story about a torn culture - “Digging for annexation: How Israel uses archaeology to erase Palestine” that says that archeological sites in the ‘West Bank’ part of Palestine, are being taken over by Bezalel Smotrich’s ‘Settlements Administration’, and how the cultural fabric of Palestinian culture is being torn away from them.

Surely, if a reconstruction of Palestine is being contemplated, a cultural reconstruction should also be undertaken – to rebuild the destroyed universities, to rebuild the destroyed libraries, and to rebuild the stolen archeological sites and museums.

And my feathered friend chirped, these libraries and museums seem to be like cultural pain-killers.

And then I read a story about some discoveries in Turkiye - “5,000-year-old carbonised barley grains from Early Bronze Age discovered in Türkiye” that says that they found a kitchen, with an oven and with barley grains, and with obsidian tools!!! that is dated back to the early bronze age. Perhaps this takes us back to that period a little after the great flood of the Black Sea. And this kind of discovery, doesn’t seem to be like cultural pain-killing, but it’s more like opening our eyes after our morning coffee.

And so then I read another story about some discoveries in China - “The first complete copy of the ‘Classic of Poetry’ from the Qin and Han dynasties has been discovered in the tomb of the Marquis of Haihun” that reports on the finding and restoration of thousands of Bamboo slips, that contained 350 poems of the Book of Songs, and the Analects (including the lost Qi Analects), and the Book of Rites, and the Spring and Autumn Annals, and the Classic of Filial Piety!!!

And my feathered friend chirped, this is more like finding a treasure!

Hmmm… and I thought how important our culture can be - not only for pain-killing, or for opening our eyes, but also in sharing that joy of discovering a great treasure, something that can help to give us the cultural confidence to face the future!

Have fun, culturally.