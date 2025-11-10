Like many people in the world, most of us Canadians were ‘mandated’ once more to turn our clocks back an hour.

And my feathered friend chirped, what is this clock turning that you speak of?

Anyway, to avoid continuing with this foolishness, I have decided to permanently switch my clock to GST - Goma Standard Time. And why Goma, you may ask?

Well… if you look at a map of the continent of Africa, you will find the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. And it sits along Lake Kivu, which happens to be the northern most point of the very large Congo River system. And also, you will find that if you travelled about 100 kms north of Goma, you’d reach Lake Edward, which happens to be the southern most point of the very large Nile River system. And so, I’ve determined that Goma could be thought of as the center of Africa, and quite possibly the center of the world. So then, I determined that all the the world clocks should be set in reference to GST, Goma Standard Time.

[So… for my subscribers, instead of receiving my posts at 5 am EST, from now on you will be receiving them at 12 pm (noon) Goma Standard Time.]

And I read a timely story about this year’s wildfires in Canada – ‘Fire that grew to become part of Nova Scotia’s largest wildfire started on this man’s property’, that shows that the largest wildfire in the history of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia was NOT caused by global warming, but by three guys who lit a tire on fire, using motor oil and cardboard!!! And it seems that one of the offenders was fined a mere $25,000! - while the other two offenders got off scot-free!

Considering all the damage caused to other people’s property (and the damage caused by trying to scare the daylights out of us that climate change was going to end the world as we know it), it seems a small price to have to pay.

Then I read a story about the price of the stock markets – ‘The Stock Market Is Getting Dangerously Close to Becoming the Most Expensive It’s Ever Been (Dating Back to 1871) -- and History Points to Trouble Ahead’, that I found interesting because it said that the stock market was ‘expensive’.

Hmmm… and so, I thought that instead of looking at the rise in the stock markets as the economy somehow growing, it made more sense to think of it, as the economy getting more expensive. Perhaps saying that the S&P 500 went up 28% last year, or that the NASDAQ went up 32% or that gold went up 29%, doesn’t mean that the economy grew that much, but that it became that much more expensive.

And my feathered friend chirped that perhaps the real rate of inflation is probably around that 30% mark?

Hmmmm…. And then I read a story about another kind of flying – ‘World’s first flying car factory begins trial production in south China’, that a company in China is going to begin to mass produce flying cars!!! and I wondered since these flying cars are electric, will these flying cars also be tariffed, so that they can’t be sold in Canada?

And my feathered friend chirped what if you bought one in China, and then just flew it back home?

Hmmm… and then I read another story about flying - ‘Using newly introduced oven, taikonauts enjoy BBQ in orbit’, that using a specially designed air cooker, the taikonauts (i.e. Chinese astronauts) aboard China’s Space Station can cook chicken wings and steaks, as well as baking with fresh vegetables, nuts, and cakes!!!

“Liu Weibo from the ACC [Astronaut Center of China] told the Global Times on Tuesday that after making technical breakthroughs in temperature control, residue collection, high-temperature catalysis, multi-layer filtration and other technologies, the oven achieves smokeless (oil-free) baking in orbit, meeting the space station’s oil smoke emission standards.”

And then, since yesterday was the first day of Li Dong (Beginning of Winter), the 19th term in the ancient Chinese solar astronomical calendar, I watched a video about Lidong, and Dominic takes us to Shaoxing in Zhejiang province, to see the Shaoxing Winter Swimming Association, whose members go swimming in the lake each morning, and to see how Shaoxing’s special yellow rice wine is brewed, that’s been done for over 2500 years, and then to see QuShuiLiuShang, a river drinking game:

“People sit on both sides of the canal, a glass of wine is filled upstream, and set to float downstream. Whoever it stops by or overturns next to, has to make up a poem on the spot - otherwise they have to drink, if they can’t think of anything.”

And my feathered friend chirped, either you become very good at making up poems, or you become very drunk.

Have fun, and Happy Lidong.