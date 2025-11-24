I read a distressing story about Canada’s auto industry - ‘Ontario Autoworkers Threaten Plant Takeover If GM Moves Machines Out’, that GM will be closing its plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. And this comes as Stellantis moves some of its production from its Brampton, Ontario plant to its plant in Illinois, and as GM moves some of its production from its Oshawa plant to its plant in Indiana. In response, the union is saying that they will physically take over the plant.

And my feathered friend chirped, but after they seize the factory, then what do we do?

Hmmm… and so I read a story about how China built its auto industry - ‘Chinese Automobile Industry: History, Improvements and Exports’ and about how it really began:

“In the 1980s, foreign automakers were allowed to form joint ventures with state-owned Chinese partners with foreign ownership limited to 50 percent. The goal of the government was to develop a car industry quickly, learning from the foreign companies how to make cars while maintaining control of the car industry.”

So, foreigners were allowed to start building the industry, but only up to 50% ownership, so that China could control its direction. And then I read another story - ‘How China made electric vehicles mainstream’ about a man named Wan Gang, ‘a German-trained engineer who became China’s minister of trade and science in 2007’, and how everything changed!

“At the time, Chinese brands simply couldn’t compete with the European, American and Japanese car makers for quality and prestige. These companies had an unassailable head start when it came to producing petrol or diesel-powered cars… So Mr Wan decided to ‘change the game and flip the script by moving to electrics’. This was the master plan.”

There’s more to this interesting story, but the point as I see it, was the Chinese government had an intention to build an auto industry. Or rather, Mr. Wan had the intention, and the government listened to him, and made his intention into the intention of the nation. And I think that intention is what is lacking in Canada.

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps before we learn how to make an auto industry, we need to learn how our society can make more people like Mr. Wan.

So, we could have an intention to do like China did and build up our auto industry, or, as some other people think, that perhaps, our intention should be to retool the auto production into military production – to fight those ‘forever wars’.

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps the intention of the Canadian government is to produce ‘helicopter money’ to paper over our ‘forever debts’.

And then I watched a video of an interview with Ray McGovern and James Bradley about Mr. Bradley’s new book – ‘Precious Freedom’, that looks at the different intentions of the Americans, and of ‘Uncle Ho’ and the Vietnamese, and why it was that Vietnam won the war.

I have read two of Mr. Bradley’s excellent books – ‘The Imperial Cruise’ that outlines the role of Theodore Roosevelt in turning America away from its republican roots into an imperial alliance with Great Britain, and ‘The China Mirage’ that outlines the folly of America in ignoring Mao Zedong and instead embracing the drug-running Green Gang’s Chiang Kai-shek. For those of you who wish to buy someone (like me) a Christmas present, this new book would be a wonderful gift.

And my feathered friend chirped, hint, hint – wink, wink – nudge, nudge!

And so then, because Saturday was the first day of Xiao Xue (Light Snow), the 20th term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, I watched a video about Xiao Xue and Dominic takes us to Leishan county in Guizhou province, to a village of the Miao – one of the 56 ethnic groups in China, and about fishing for carp in the rice fields, where they have been raised to keep the pests and weeds in the rice fields to a minimum, and about handcrafting intricate silver jewelry, using silver string that is made as fine as human hair, and that is used in the festival of Miao New Year, to celebrate the rice harvest, and about making sticky sweet rice cakes, a Miao specialty.

Have fun and Happy Xiao Xue.