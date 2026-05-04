I read an interesting story about the space program in China - ‘Mind Watch: For manned lunar landing, a national system is the only option’, that gives a history of China’s space program as part of project ‘863’ in 1986, and in 1992 approved a thirty-year program for manned space exploration, and in 2004 launched its lunar exploration program.

And now, China is planning a manned landing on the lunar surface, continuing this almost 70-year mission of discovery since Mao Zedong’s launching of project 581, in response to the Soviet launching of Sputnik.

Chairman Mao Zedong inspects the ‘T-7M’ rocket in 1960.

But the other interesting part of this story is the idea of a ‘national system’ for the space program:

“Compared to the US’s Artemis program, which relies on its existing technology, my country’s manned lunar landing program is about doing something we’ve never done before. It carries significant risks and challenges, and requires us to adopt a nationwide approach, organizing all technical resources related to lunar landing to form a superior force in terms of personnel, finances, and materials, ensuring the success of this crucial manned lunar landing mission.”

And it compares this approach to the USA’s former Apollo program:

“In the race to the moon, the United States took its national mobilization system to its extreme. At one point, NASA’s budget accounted for 4.41% of the total federal budget. Besides NASA, the organizer of the Apollo program, major corporations in the American aerospace and electronics industries, including Boeing, North American Aviation, Grumman, Douglas Aerospace, IBM, and General Electric, were also involved. An article in Time magazine estimated that over 400,000 Americans may have participated in the Apollo program.”

Perhaps the USA needs to return to this ‘national system’ instead of the privatization of the space program started under President Obama and continued by President Trump.

And then I read a story about SpaceX - ‘Will The AI Bubble Destroy Musk’s Empire?’, because it seems that the US space program is becoming an outgrowth of the AI bubble:

“But Starship isn’t even halfway developed yet, and the most significant engineering challenges, such as orbital refuelling, landing and reusing the upper stage, rapidly reusable heat shields, and more than quadrupling the payload capacity, still remain. As such, development costs are set to soar past $20 billion. That is, if it is even possible to get Starship to work or even be a viable launch rocket at all… For the Starship program to continue, SpaceX needs a steady supply of billions of dollars of investment funding each year for the foreseeable future… There is no guarantee this rocket will ever work as promised or even be a viable launch vehicle. Investing in it is pure speculation…”

And then I read a story about how President Trump plans to cut NASA’s budget for next year - ‘Trump proposes steep cut to NASA budget as astronauts head for the Moon’, that points out that:

“The budget requests $18.8 billion in discretionary budget authority for NASA for 2027, a $5.6 billion or 23 percent decrease from the 2026 enacted level… The Trump administration’s budget blueprint calls for NASA to support development of ‘commercial replacements’ for the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft. ‘Replacement of SLS and Orion with more cost-effective systems is critical to supporting more ambitious lunar missions, including the lunar base camp’, the White House said.”

After the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft successfully completed the Artemis III mission that went to the moon and back, it is now being proposed to cancel the SLS and also to cancel the Orion spacecraft, and thus rely solely on the SpaceX Starship. So there won’t be the ‘national system’ anymore, there’ll only be the SpaceX system, that seems to want to take over the NASA income stream, for their ponzi space bubble.

But we don’t know if SpaceX can even get us to the moon, let alone their fantasy of getting millionaires to Mars.

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps it’ll be called SpaceX trafficking?

Have fun, spacefully.