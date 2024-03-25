Part 8 - Dr. Sun’s Northwest Plan

The foreign powers, of Britain, France, and United States, viewed Dr. Sun as being in rebellion against the military cliques that controlled Beijing – that these foreign powers recognized as the official ruling power of China.

And those same foreign powers supported an international arms embargo against Dr. Sun’s government in Guangdong, and they also denied him any revenues from the foreign-controlled Maritime Customs Service. Plus, Dr. Sun’s southern army in Guangdong was being checked by British and American gunboats along the Yangtse river, that stopped any attempt for him to march north with his army against the Beijing military government.

Later, by the end of 1923, when Dr. Sun tried to obtain a proper share of the surplus custom revenue, and was prepared to order the custom commissioners to cease sending funds to Beijing and to keep them for local use, the foreign powers sent 16 warships - 6 American, 5 British, 2 French, 2 Japanese, and 1 Portuguese, to stop him.

Dr. Sun informed the British (Sir James Jamieson) that:

‘he would be only too glad to be defeated by Great Britain, which then would be responsible for the death of democracy in China’. [from ‘Sun Yat-sen’, by Martin Wilbur, pg. 183]

And Dr. Sun cabled his friends in the United States that:

“The revenues belong to us by every right known to God and man. We must stop the money from going to Peking to buy arms to kill us, just as your forefathers stopped taxation going to the English by throwing English Teas into Boston harbor. Has the country of Washington and Lincoln foreswarn its faith in freedom and turned from liberator to oppressor?” [ibid, pg. 185-186]

Well … President Coolidge’s answer was to side with the British and the foreign powers. Dr. Sun did not see Soviet Russia as his last hope, but as his only hope!

Dr. Sun had also tried to interest Germany in investing in projects of economic and military reconstruction in China, but because of the terms of the Versailles Treaty’s reparations, Germany was not able to provide any assistance.

Dr. Sun had dreams of a China-Russia-Germany cooperative alliance that would benefit them all. Was he looking for a flower in the light of good fortune, perhaps?

[Hmmm … this sounds so familiar, but a hundred years later. Why does the thought of a German-Russian-China alliance so enrage the North Atlanteans? Perhaps this is what the Ukraine war is a part of.]

By launching this first ‘United Front’, Dr. Sun sought the help of Soviet Russia, with arms, equipment and especially instructors, to launch his ‘Northwest Plan’ – at the same time as his southern army would move northwards from Guangdong, a northern army would move southwards from Manchuria and Xinjiang, in order to capture Beijing and defeat the military cliques, and to restore constitutional government.

First, Dr. Sun planned a reorganization of the Kuomintang, with a new party platform, a revised party constitution, and a party manifesto – all meant to broaden the base of the Kuomintang, from a party of elitists to a ‘national’ party of peasants and workers too, and second, the creation of a Kuomintang army.

In the summer of 1923, the Third Congress of the Communist Party of China agreed to the offer of Dr. Sun, that members of the Communist party would be allowed to join the Kuomintang - without having to give up their membership in the communist party.

[Note: It was estimated that at that time, the Communist party had maybe a few hundred members, and the Kuomintang had maybe 10,000 members.]

Dr. Sun was inviting a small group of young intellectuals to join his movement, around the ideas that he had put forth in his ‘Three Principles of the People’ - an offer that can be seen in retrospect, as changing the course of human events.

The Communist Party of China resolved that:

“We should strive to expand the Kuomintang’s organization throughout China in order to centralize all Chinese revolutionary elements in the Kuomintang for the purpose of meeting the immediate needs of the Chinese Revolution … the immediate political struggle naturally means only the national movement, the movement to overthrow foreign power and militarism. Hence, there is need for large scale propaganda, in favor of the National Revolution among the laboring masses in order to expand the Kuomintang which stands for the National Revolution.” [from ‘Documents on Communism, Nationalism, and Soviet Advisers in China, 1918-1927’, by Wilbur and How, pg. 85]

Then in August 1923, Dr. Sun sent a delegation to Soviet Russia, that included Chiang Kai-shek and Wang Teng-yun, plus Sheng Ting-i and Chang Tai-lei (two communist party members), with letters to Lenin, Tchitcherin and Trotsky:

“Chiang was to take up with your government and military experts a proposal for military action by my forces in and about the regions lying to the Northwest of Peking and beyond.”

But the Chinese delegation, led by Chiang, would not be meeting with Lenin, who had recently suffered his third stroke, and who would soon die in January 1924. Instead, Chiang would meet with Trotsky, the chairman of the Red Army, and Trotsky replied to Chiang that:

“Except direct participation by Soviet troops, Soviet Russia will do her best to help China in her National Revolution by giving her positive assistance in the form of weapons and economic aid.”

While Chiang was in Moscow, “he evidently spent most of his time with the Cheka, learning their methods” [The Soong Dynasty, by Sterling Seagrave, pg. 183]

And meanwhile, Mikhail Grusenberg, aka ‘Borodin’, Lenin’s agent in China, would arrive in Guangdong.

Borodin, a Jewish Russian, was born in Belarus and raised in Latvia, where he would join the Jewish Labour Bund and later the Bolsheviks. After being arrested as a party organizer in 1906, he was allowed to leave Russia, and he then moved to the United States, where he went to Valparaiso University, and later ran an English school for Russian Jewish immigrants in Chicago. But after the October Revolution, he returned to Russia in 1918 and resumed his party organizing. After going to Mexico to help establish the Mexican Communist Party, he went to Britain to reorganize the British Communist Party but was arrested and deported back to Russia. He was then chosen by Lenin to lead the mission to China.

Borodin set up his office across the street from the Kuomintang’s headquarters, where he would work closely with Dr. Sun to reorganize the Kuomintang, and where he also worked with Chou En-lai and Ho Chi Minh.