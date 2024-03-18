Dr. Sun allies with Soviet Russia

While the American and British-backed clique were fighting the Japanese-backed clique for control of Beijing, Dr. Sun, after surviving the assassination attempt by Chen Jingming, emerged as the essential wildcard in China’s struggle for unification against the colonial powers.

As can be seen in a June 25 1922 telegram to Secretary of State, Charles Evans Hughes, from Jacob Gould Shurman, the American minister to China, Dr. Sun was regarded as “the one outstanding obstacle to reunification … Now that nothing remains but the elimination of Sun Yat Sen, not victorious but defeated, it would seem that the undertaking should be left to the Chinese Government if Chen Chiung Ming can not or will not accomplish this.” [from ‘Sun Yat Sen’, by C. Martin Wilbur. pg. 331]

[Note: Schurman was born and educated in Canada eh, and would become president of Cornell University and later the American minister to China from 1921 to 1925.]

Dr. Sun favored a peaceful reunification with the military cliques, proposing that all the parties disband half their troops and convert them into laborers for public works. But the Americans argued that ‘the only way in which reunification can be brought about is for the foreign powers to intervene effectually and force the suspicious and contending leaders to unite’. [ibid, pg. 142]

Dr. Sun said that since the foreign powers had control of all the revenues of China and they had sent any surplus payments to Beijing, they could simply cut off the payments and easily force an agreement for reunification.

Britain did not want to assist Sun, because ‘he has probably reached some understanding with Bolsheviks, and has coquetted with communism and Indian sedition’. [ibid, pg. 147]

Aaahhh … this great fear of the ‘Anglo-Saxons’, that China might ally with Russian and India, is still so obviously seen even to today!

Not being able to rely on or to trust the British or American meddlers, Dr. Sun began working with the only foreign government that understood and supported his efforts to unify China around the principles of the constitution – Lenin’s Soviet Union.

And Dr. Sun urged Japan to ‘make common cause with the Russians in opposition to the aggression of the Anglo-Saxons’, because he felt there was nothing to fear from Soviet Russia ‘so long as it continues true and loyal to its non-imperialistic policy’. [ibid, pg. 134-135]

The Soviet ambassador to China, Dr. Adolph Joffe, arrived in Beijing and began corresponding with Dr. Sun. They would meet later in January 1923 in Shanghai, and would issue a joint statement of agreement:

“Dr Sun Yat-sen holds that the Communistic order or even the Soviet system cannot actually be introduced into China, because there do not exist here the conditions for the successful establishment of either Communism or Sovietism. This view is entirely shared by Mr. Joffe, who is further of the opinion that China’s paramount and most pressing problem is to achieve national unification and attain full national independence …” “… the Russian government is ready and willing to enter into negotiations with China on the basis of the renunciation by Russia of all the treaties and exactions which the Tsardom imposed on China’!!! [ibid, pg. 137-138]

Joffe would write to Moscow that he saw Dr. Sun’s Kuomintang as ‘the only Chinese party with a truly revolutionary platform, a party which served as the meeting point of nationalism and revolution’. [ibid, pg. 133]

Dr. Sun knew that the great enemy of China was not communism, but was COLONIALISM!!! – something that FDR would also recognize with his alliance with Stalin and with his disagreement with Churchill against British colonialism. Unfortunately, Truman bought into Churchill’s cold war narrative and into believing that somehow the problem in the world was communism and not colonialism.