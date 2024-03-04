Downs

So, I was reading some stories about Canada, and I read a story about Canada’s and US’s great military efforts in NORAD - ‘NORAD Fighter Jets Intercept High-Altitude Balloon Over Utah’, that shows how we are still fighting those pesky hot air balloons. But at least this time we didn’t fire a million dollar weapon to bring down a balloon, that might have been purchased at a dollar store.

Then I read this story about our Canadian Pension Fund selling a Manhattan building for $1 - ‘Top Canadian Pension Fund Sells Manhattan Office Tower For $1, Sparking Firesale Panic’, that they’re getting out of real estate investments.

But the thing that really got my eye was the graph comparing the home price with disposable income, for both Americans and Canadians.

What it shows to me is that a decision was made to ‘artificially’ inflate home prices in Canada - to attract hot money from around the world, to pump up the assets of Canadian banks, and also to raise property taxes. Did Canada face a blow-out without this sleight-of-hand, that might have brought down the economy?

But the real problem is that with the accelerating rate of increase in property values, it deflates the actual living standards of Canadians and, by putting home purchases out of the reach of couples planning to start a family, it will further bring down birth rates in Canada. Although our government seems to be relying on massive immigration to solve the resulting shrinking labor market. And maybe that was also part of the plan?

Then, I read a story about a Canadian company that was blacklisted by the United States!!! - ‘Egypt: US blacklists Canada's Sandvine for technology targeting activists’, because its software was being used:

“in mass web-monitoring and censorship to block news as well as target political actors and human rights activists”.

Of all the things that we could sell to Egypt, this shouldn’t have been one of those things. But it also caused a little bit of concern, that if this technology was developed in Canada, is it being used here too?

And, maybe because of how well Canada’s news is controlled, other countries are interested in the way we keep down the opposition to the North Atlantean approved narrative, perhaps?

Ups

Then I read another story about Sarah Jama - ‘Interview: Sarah Jama’s Plan As An Independent MPP’. Some of you may remember the blip report from October 24th 2023, when Ms. Jama was not only censured in Ontario’s provincial parliament, but was even kicked out of her own party - the New Democratic party, because she said that according to the UN Special Rapporteur for the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territory, the occupation of Palestine was apartheid, and she called for an immediate ceasefire.

Instead of being put down, she should have been raised up, as an example of Canada’s commitment to international justice. And, maybe in light of all the testimony at the International Court of Justice and the ongoing genocide by the Netanyahu regime, I think we should recognize Sarah’s prescient statements on justice and appoint her as Canada’s representative at the ICJ instead.

And then, I read one about the teleprompter problems of our Prime Minister - ‘Russia must win this war – Canada’s Trudeau’, that apparently Trudeau said that ‘Russia must win this war’, and later he did a reboot, to change his mind and say ‘sorry, Ukraine must win this war’. It’s a very funny video.

Perhaps, he was just trying to cover his bases in case of either possibilities, but it also should be remembered that a broken clock is right, once or twice a day. Or, perhaps, it’s just a sign that his time is up?

And lastly, a little birdie told me what the birds are chirping about these days. Well … it seems that if US Defense Secretary Austin had gotten sick in Canada, he probably would have been offered a form for MAID [i.e. Medical Assistance In Dying], so it’s not expected that he’ll be migrating or flying up north for awhile. And the birdies are wondering, if you sign up to join the NATO, do you get one of these MAID forms too!

Have fun, upped, but not uppity.