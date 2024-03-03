Lenin, Sun and Mao

Although the attempt to establish a new Hongxian dynasty by Yuan Shikai in 1916, and the attempt to restore the old Qing dynasty by Zhang Xun in 1917, had both failed, Dr. Sun Yatsen would have realized that the attempt to establish a republic of China was also not succeeding, but had devolved into a fractionalization of the nation into provincial military governors and/or warlords who preferred maintaining their own provincial control under a decentralized government, instead of under a strong united republic. Plus, whichever clique controlled the capital at Beijing, at least earned the recognition by the foreign powers – and their loans.

It was at this time, that Dr. Sun

“telegraphed Lenin … congratulating him on the relentless struggle of the revolutionary party in Russia and expressing the hope that the Soviet and Chinese parties might join forces in a common struggle”. [from ‘Sun Yat-sen, Frustrated Patriot’, by C. Martin Wilbur, p. 114]

Dr. Sun would enquire extensively

“about the Russian Revolution, the development of Soviet republics, the New Economic Policy, the type of propaganda used in Soviet Russia, and the political training of the Red Army.” [ibid, p.119]

With this start of cooperation between China and Russia, Dr. Sun would also begin working on his ‘International Development of China’.

But also at that time, the signatories to the 1919 treaty of Versailles, awarded to Japan the German territories in Shandong province - instead of returning them to China - and when news of this reached China, it sparked a new wave of student protests across the country.

“One of the leaders of the student movement in Peking was a mild intellectual named Ch’en Tu’hsiu, dean of the College of Letters at Peking University, where Mao Tse-tung worked in the library” [from ‘The Soong Dynasty’, by Sterling Seagrave, p. 148]

Chen would be arrested for distributing pamphlets denouncing the government dictatorship (as well as a thousand students), was imprisoned for three months, and he then resigned from the university and moved to Shanghai.

“In Shanghai, Ch’en Tu-hsiu and his group of rather harmless and uncertain intellectuals decided that the doctrines of Lenin and Marx were appropriate for the situation that had developed in China … in the middle of July 1921, thirteen men gathered discreetly … The men were delegates to the First Congress of the Communist party of China. One of them was Mao Tse-tung.” [ibid, p.149]

The meeting, however, was suspiciously spied on by the Green Gang. What could the wealthy opium traders find so fearful about these 13 poor students?

Dr. Sun was in Shanghai at that time too, and it was also Dr. Sun’s view that:

“China must go through another revolution to sweep away the monarchist and military groups in power”. [from ‘Sun Yat-sen’, by C. Martin Wilbur, p.116]

and so, he began working on another book ‘Reconstruction of the State’ - and one of the chapters would be about three ideas - ‘San Min Zhuyi’.

And what could be so fearful as a poor idealist writing a book about ideas?