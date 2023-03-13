1. The Insanity of World War Five

Just when you thought that the Anglo-American Empire’s neo-cons were already insane enough, for adding to their plan for world war 3 with Russia, with their plan for world war 4 with China. Now they’re setting up the scene for world war 5 against Mexico and probably the rest of central and south America.

I was reading about it in this article “Sen. Lindsey Graham Says He Will Introduce Legislation for Military Intervention in Mexico”.

https://news.antiwar.com/2023/03/08/sen-lindsey-graham-says-he-will-introduce-legislation-for-military-intervention-in-mexico/

It seems that Mr. Graham has drunk too deep of the waters from the Crazy Springs. But a good place to find an antidote, would be for him to read Matt’s article from last January “Mexico Pulled Between Bright Multipolar Future and Feudal North America Union”

https://canadianpatriot.org/2023/01/21/mexico-pulled-between-bright-multipolar-future-and-feudal-north-america-union/

Although many critics of this insanity blame it on America’s ‘Monroe Doctrine’, that’s not exactly correct. This whole insane way of arrogant thinking, really goes back to Aaron Burr and his treasonous plan to invade Mexico in 1807 – something that would re-appear in the Mexican-American war of 1846-48, a war that Abraham Lincoln opposed as a young Congressman. Contrary to that insanity, the Monroe Doctrine was really about continuing America’s policy of ‘neutrality’ as it was established by President George Washington.

Here’s a short blip from my presentation last January at Rising Tide Foundation, on ‘Robert Frost and the Good Neighbor Poetry’:

https://risingtidefoundation.net/2023/02/04/beyond-the-lines-mending-wall-robert-frost-and-the-good-neighbor-poetry/

“This historical fight over this idea of being a good neighbor is part of the fundamental fight for independence in American history, and a part of the fight to find the truth.

Let’s read an excerpt from President James Monroe’s State of the Union Address to Congress, December 1823:

“… the occasion has been judged proper for asserting, as a principle in which the rights and interests of the United States are involved, that the American continents, by the free and independent condition which they have assumed and maintain, are henceforth not to be considered as subjects for future colonization by any European powers ... that we should consider any attempt on their part to extend their system to any portion of this hemisphere as dangerous to our peace and safety.”

The Monroe Doctrine, as developed by John Quincy Adams, was in response to the new republics of South America declaring their independence from Spain. To deny them recognition would be to reject the republican principle that had established the United States. But America also had to follow President George Washington’s policy of neutrality, regarding the internal affairs of European countries.

The United States would continue to be “tranquil but deeply attentive spectators” of any war between these new republics of southern America and Spain - that meant non-interference. But any attempts by other European powers to seize or to control these former Spanish colonies would be viewed as being ‘unfriendly’ to the United States. This was a principle of the Non-Colonization of the Americas. It was kind of like building a non-colonization wall – between Europe and the American continents.

But the United States wasn’t strong enough to enforce this principle, and they weren’t strong enough to mend this non-colonization wall, until after the Civil War. When Mexico suspended the payment of its foreign debts, a French invasion installed Maximilian Hapsburg as the new Emperor of Mexico, but the United States intervened to help force the French to leave, that allowed the Mexicans to remove the monarchy and to restore their republic.

But the Monroe Doctrine’s wall of neutrality and non-interference changed with the Anglo-American alliance of President Theodore Roosevelt and what came to be called the ‘Roosevelt Corollary’.

Let’s read an excerpt from Teddy Roosevelt’s State of the Union Address, December 1904:

“… Chronic wrongdoing, or an impotence which results in a general loosening of the ties of civilized society, may in America, as elsewhere, ultimately require intervention by some civilized nation, and in the Western Hemisphere the adherence of the United States to the Monroe Doctrine may force the United States, however reluctantly, in flagrant cases of such wrongdoing or impotence, to the exercise of an international police power.”

The Monroe Doctrine forbade European colonization in the Americas, but did it forbid American colonization? This perversion of the Monroe Doctrine became the excuse to militarily intervene into other American countries if they were unable or unwilling to pay their international debts. Under Teddy Roosevelt, the United States built a neo-colonial wall around the Americas so that they could become the policeman of the countries inside the wall.

With the Good Neighbor policy of President Franklin Roosevelt, the United States returned once again to that principle of neutrality and non-interference in the internal affairs of another country.

Let’s read an excerpt from FRD’s March 1933 Inaugural Address:

“… In the field of world policy, I would dedicate this nation to the policy of the good neighbor – the neighbor who resolutely respects himself and, because he does so, respects the rights of others – the neighbor who respects his obligations and respects the sanctity of his agreements in and with a world of neighbors.”

This was a policy that FDR wanted to use as the basis for the United Nations and as the basis for a New Deal for the rest of the world. But FDR’s non-colonial policy was reversed after his death, and in 1999 the United States adopted the Blair Doctrine, and returned to an expanded version of the Teddy Roosevelt Corollary, that is called the Responsibility to Protect, the R2P corollary – that provides an excuse for that re-formed Anglo-American alliance of Teddy Roosevelt, to militarily intervene in the internal affairs of another country, anywhere in the world!”

And that is what Lindsey Graham’s insanity is a part of – the treasonous policy of Aaron Burr and Theodore Roosevelt.

2. Joke of the day

Apparently, tomorrow the leaders of the US, UK and Australia will be holding a meeting on security in the Pacific, in a group that they call ‘AUKUS’. Now it seems however that the US is a tad upset because they didn’t get the top billing in the name, so they are going to change it to ‘USAUK’ – it’s probably pronounced like ‘You Suck’ . I guess that works!

Have fun!