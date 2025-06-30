I read a very timely story by my friend, Fox Green - ‘Zohran Mamdani and the Degrowth Death Cult’, because he also writes about the assisted suicide cult in Canada, and how the government could save money by getting us old timers to just get bumped off a year or two earlier, before we go naturally.

And along the same line of thinking, he dissects the thinking of the ‘degrowth’ cult and their so-called green new deal. And then, I found one quote from Jason Hickel, one of ‘Degrowth’s most famous influencer’:

‘We can't have infinite growth on a finite planet.’

and Fox goes on to show how this degrowth thinking is also a suicidal idea.

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps he’s got his finites and his infinites all mixed up.

But then I started wondering that maybe Hickel’s axioms are wrong to begin with, and that on the existence of things being ‘finite’ and ‘infinite’, I seem to agree with Socrates, that in the world of ‘ideas’, (or the world of ‘forms’), a thing may be ‘finite’ or ‘infinite’, as we see in mathematics, with the use of finite numbers and infinite numbers. But in the real, physical world (or as Augustine calls it – the ‘temporal’ world) nothing is finite, as when we see that matter cannot be destroyed, or ended, it can only be changed or transformed, and so we say, not that it is ‘finite’, but that it is ‘determinate’. And similarly, in the temporal world, nothing lasts forever, as everything is really constantly changing or transforming. It may seem like it’s infinite, but it’s really only too big to measure or too large to count, and so we say, not that it’s infinite, but that it’s ‘interminable’. So that it seems that in the temporal world, nothing is finite or is infinite, all is change as Heraclitus taught us.

But now, someone may say, when we die, our life will end, and so life is finite, no? Well … our body, and the matter that makes up our temporal body, will be transformed into something else, so our body is not finite. But what of our life – our consciousness, our soul, doesn’t it end when we die? But did our life, our soul, ever live in the temporal world to begin with? Didn’t it always live in the world of ‘ideas’? Where it may be finite or may be infinite?

I remember Reverend Bevel told me once, that our real work in life, actually begins AFTER we have died - whether something we did with our life, will be remembered and kept alive in the thoughts of those that come after us. So, I guess it’s up to us, whether our life becomes finite or infinite.

Anyway, all this is just to remind ourselves, that when we’re talking about finiteness and infiniteness, we have to clarify whether we’re talking about the temporal world or we’re talking about the world of ‘ideas’.

For example, sometimes, I’ll wait until about an hour before my bedtime, and I’ll take this week’s Poem of Poe, one that I’m having trouble understanding, and I’ll quietly read it over a couple of times, trying to find those words that somehow stand out, or a phrase that recalls some memory of mine, or that bring out ambiguities and nuances and unanswered questions that may get left in my thoughts as I go to bed – perhaps I’m hoping that my mind will somehow continue thinking about the poem, while my body, however, goes to sleep.

And sometimes, I wake up in the middle of the night with an idea about the poem. Or rather, it’s like I’m having a dream during that moment when I’m just waking up – that moment, it is said, when fairies can dance on our eyelids, and when elves can whisper in our ears. And so I rush to find a paper and a pencil so that I can write it all down before I fall back to sleep and possibly forget that dream.

But then in the morning, when I’m sitting there and drinking my coffee and listening to the chirping of my feathered friends, I’ll read these funny little notes that I wrote during the night, and I’ll get a fresh new look at that Poem of Poe.

And most happily, it helps me to see how Poe has mastered the art of travelling between the temporal world and the world of ideas – that land of the fairies and elves, that our friend, Chaucer, so wanted us to see again.

And my feathered friend chirped that perhaps, we’ll allow the poets into the republic, so that they, in turn will allow us into the land of the fairies.

And also, so we can learn how to avoid getting stuck in that fantasy land of the degrowth death cults. Thanks for that story, Fox! I hope people will remember it.

Have fun. fairily.