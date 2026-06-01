After reading a story last week about SpaceX (and the explosion of their Starship rocket), I read a story this week about the Blue Origin rocket - ‘Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket explodes in massive fireball during prelaunch test’, that the other company being used to privatize NASA had a failure of their rocket launch.

“The company's powerful New Glenn rocket exploded during a routine prelaunch engine test at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday night, creating a huge fireball that lit up the dark Space Coast skies… Nobody was injured, but damage to the pad — Launch Complex 36 — could be extensive, judging by the extent of the explosion… LC-36 is currently the only pad that hosts New Glenn launches, so extensive damage to the pad would likely keep the rocket grounded for a while.”

And Blue Moon is supposed to build the moon landers!?!

I wonder if President Trump’s budget for NASA still wants to cancel the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft - that successfully made the trip to the moon and back in the Artemis 2 mission, and still wants to replace them with rockets and spacecraft from so-called ‘private’ companies - like billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Blue Moon, that have been having explosive results lately!!!

And my feathered friend chirped but isn’t NASA’s mission to explore, not explode??? and not to act like musketeers and bozos???

Hmmm… perhaps there was some typos in the message. And besides, they’re kinda new at working with this fire stuff, eh?

So then I read a story about discoveries showing China’s history of working with fire - ‘17,000-year-old furnace in North China sheds light on ancient fire technology’, and how the Chinese had mastered the use of heat-treating stone for tools, that:

“People in the late Paleolithic era had already mastered complex fire technology and were able to use heat to transform natural materials with skill and understanding… The discovery brings to life scenes of late Paleolithic humans using fire to process stone. Dating results show that the furnace is about 17,000 years old, from the key period when people were moving from the Paleolithic age toward the Neolithic age.”

And then I read a story about how China is using fire today - ‘China targets 76 percent urban waste recycling rate by 2030’, that China wants to raise its urban recycling rate to 76%, but also that:

“Fifteen provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Zhejiang and Shandong, have achieved zero landfilling of raw household waste… as of the end of 2025, China had 1,137 waste incineration facilities nationwide with a combined daily processing capacity of 1.18 million tonnes.”

Hmmm… I wonder about Canada, if we can’t send our recycling overseas anymore, and if we can’t build landfills anymore, but if we aren’t allowed to build incinerators, what’ll we do with all our garbage?!?

And my feathered friend chirped, maybe we could put it on a SpaceX or Blue Moon rocket and burn it that way!?!

And then I read a story about some feathered friends - in Ukraine!!! - ‘Ukrainian soldiers at front found bird’s nest made of fiber optic, which is used in FPV drones’, that drones, to avoid electronic interference, are using fiber-optic-cables.

“The front began to use FPV drones with fiber optic cable on such a large scale that birds began to build nests using wires that were lying on the ground in large quantities… This is just one of dozens of manifestations of how nature survives in the flames of war”.

It seems that even in the land of explosions, a spirit of invention is still alive. Yet, the fact that the birds were building nests, means that a hope for the future is also alive!

And my feathered friend chirped, because hope is the mother of invention.

Have fun, inventively.