I read a story about the United States and fire hydrants - ‘It's Mind-Boggling: Los Angeles Hit With Surge Of Fire Hydrant Thefts’, that the fire hydrants are being stolen and sold on the black market for scrap metal!!! And they’ve had to put a locked shield over the bolts, or even welding the hydrant to the base to prevent thefts. But now the thieves have resorted to driving vehicles into the hydrants to remove them!!!

And I read a story about the United States and aliens - ‘Wall Street Admits The Biggest Economic Shocker: All Jobs In The Past Year Have Gone To Illegal Aliens’, that all the so-called job gains in the last year have gone to illegal aliens!!!

Now I know that most North Atlantean countries have encouraged immigration in order to fill the vacancies for minimum wage jobs, but I’m quite sure that illegal aliens are working for below minimum wage.

And a little birdie chirped that if economic growth can be based on hydrants and aliens, then something is wrong with this picture!

Then I read a story about the republic of Georgia - ‘Georgia Protest Against Foreign Agents Registration: Don’t Confuse Them with Facts’, that says that:

“In that small country targeted for regime change by the collective West there are currently about 20,000 NGOs, a remarkable statistic by any measure.”

20,000 NGOs!!! no wonder the Georgians are upset about this kind of interference!!!

And then I read another story about the United States and the republic of Georgia - ‘US Sanctions Georgian Officials Over Foreign Agents Law’, that although many countries have similar laws (including the United States), the United States opposes the Georgian one, called the ‘On the Transparency of Foreign Influence’, and I thought that this seemed strange.

Again a little birdie chirped that perhaps the US was against transparency in Georgia, or perhaps it was in favor of foreign interference in Georgia - to the tune of like 20,000 NGOs worth?!?.

But then I read a story about how China and Georgia - ‘China Black Sea Port Project’, that China and Georgia are going to build a new deep-water port at Anaklai on the Black Sea, and Georgia will own 51% and China 49%.

But then it says that the chair of one of the NGOs in Georgia insisted that the opposition to the foreign influence law is:

“related to the Chinese companies winning the bid to build Anaklia port.”

So it seems that the NGOs trying to oppose this bill because they are really opposed to China, is all the more reason to have a foreign interference law!

Then I read a story about China and Peru - ‘The Chinese-controlled Peruvian Port of Chancay is about to be completed. The US media hypes it up: It makes the US feel cold’, that this deep-water port in Peru will become ‘South America’s gateway to Asia’, but that:

‘the United States has intervened several times to try to obstruct the completion of the project’.

Perhaps countries are working with China to build needed infrastructure projects that can provide better paying jobs for their people, instead of having these people try to sneak into other countries to work for minimum wage jobs. It would seem that China isn’t involved in economic interference, but in economic conference.

And my feathered friend chirped that perhaps Peru should get themselves one of those foreign interference laws like Georgia, because something is wrong with this picture too!

But I read a story that shows that besides building ports for modern ships, China is also searching for ancient ships - ‘The distribution range of the No. 1 and No. 2 shipwrecks on the northwest slope of the South China Sea has been explored and 928 sets of cultural relics have been extracted’, that instead of using submersibles for millionaire tourist trips, China has used a submersible to locate two ancient shipwrecks in the South China Sea, and have retrieved over 900 relics and over 100,000 fragments, from the period of the Ming Dynasty!

And then I read another story of discovery by China’s space ships, that sounds like a story for the electric universe! - ‘my country's first solar exploration satellite has made new discoveries’, and that the Chinese researchers :

“have accurately drawn the world's first three-dimensional image of the rotation of the solar atmosphere” [!!!]

and that there is different rotation speeds depending on the distance from the equator and also the closeness to the outer layer of the atmosphere [!!!], and Professor Li Chuan said that:

“this is caused by the ubiquitous small-scale magnetic field structure and the ‘magnetic freezing’ effect of the solar atmosphere.”

and Professor Ding Mingde said that:

“the faster rotation speed of the sun's outer atmosphere means that the angular momentum lost by the solar wind cannot be underestimated, which acts as a ‘brake’ on the sun's rotation. As the sun ages, its rotation speed will gradually slow down.”

And I think that these discoveries in the deep of the ocean and in the deep of space can give us a better picture of our past and of our future.

Have fun. picturesquely.