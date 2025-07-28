I read a story about forest fires in Canada – ‘Saskatchewan volunteer firefighter who set 30 fires in a month sentenced for arson’, that a former volunteer firefighter admitted to setting 30 fires!!! And this reminded me of the stories from last year’s forest fires in Canada, that many of them were deliberately started. This man will serve 18 months probation and will complete 200 hours of community service after agreeing to plead guilty to one count of arson.

And my feathered friend chirped that he probably took the deal to plead guilty to arson so that he wouldn’t have to stand trial for committing climate change.

Hmmm … that might have cost him all his carbon credits, I guess.

Then I read a story about the election in Alberta – ‘Over 200 candidates sign up for Poilievre's byelection — doubling previous record’, that so far, 209 candidates are on the ballot. And that beats the old record of 91 candidates on the ballot.

Since that ballot was a meter long, this ballot should be about two meters long. I hope they give the voters free coffee and donuts because it’s going to take them an hour just to read all the names on the ballot.

And my feathered friend chirped, I guess they not trying to stuff the ballot box anymore, they’re tying to stuff the ballot.

And then I read a story about the Canadian premiers meeting - ‘Business coalition slams premiers for seeking closer ties with China’, that all the Canadian premiers UNANIMOUSLY want Canada to improve our relations with China!!! And I thought that it’s about time that someone realized this.

But apparently this news has caused one organization to get their knickers in a knot. This organization, that I’ve never heard of, the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses Canada, that apparently knows better than the elected governments, seems to be more concerned about China, than about our manufacturers and businesses, and that we shouldn’t change away from Canada’s reliance on trade with the United States. And their reason is :

“Trump’s term is short-lived, and the US mid-term elections could turn him into a lame duck as early as next year. Making drastic plans based on circumstances that will soon change is foolish and not in the best interests of Canada.”

So I guess they want us to tread water and just wait for the next US elections, and hope that the Democratic Party comes out of its coma to defeat Trump, and then the world can go back to the way it was B.T. (Before Trump).

And my feathered friend chirped that maybe they’ll stuff the ballots there too.

And then I read a story about your eyeballs after being in space - ‘There is a serious side effect to going to space, NASA says’, that the microgravity in space can cause changes to your eyes and then you need stronger reading glasses.

And my feathered friend chirped, I’ll bet they’ll still be able to see that Alberta election ballot from the space station.

Have fun, ballotly.