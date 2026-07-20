I read a story about SpaceX - ‘The Starship’s 13th test flight was automatically aborted at the last second due to some engines failing to start’, that the mission was aborted when some of the engines failed to fire.

And my feathered friend chirped, well, at least it didn’t blow up again.

Then, I read another story about SpaceX - ‘One man. One trillion dollars.’, that SpaceX is not what it seems to be:

“Despite its impossibly large valuation, SpaceX lost $4.9 billion last year and another $4.3 billion in the first quarter of this year alone. ‘We have a history of net losses and may not achieve profitability in the future’, the company acknowledged in its prospectus. SpaceX has staked the vast majority of its value on dubious claims that it can create space-based technologies and markets that do not yet exist.”

So why are investors willing to invest all that money into a failing company??? is it all merely part of the Military Industrial Bubble Complex??? or is it just a fancy ponzi scheme???

And my feathered friend chirped maybe it should be called PonziX?

And then, I read another story about SpaceX - ‘SpaceX Stock Plunges to All-Time Low After Competitor Makes Major Leap’, that maybe some investors may be waking up to the scam:

“How SpaceX will cover its enormous losses and start actually making some money — not to mention, prove that orbital data centers don’t just make sense but are even feasible to begin with — remains a major point of contention. In short, the initial enthusiasm surrounding SpaceX’s IPO is firmly behind us.”

But still, all that money is being sucked out of the flow of the economy, and into some wild scheme that somehow might trickle down to some people somewhere, some time? And this is what passes for economics today? There’s got to be a better way?

And so I read a story about China - ‘China Unveils First Five-Year Plan Focused on Expanding Domestic Consumption’, that shows a different approach to economics, that the way to grow the economy is by increasing consumption!!!

“The plan outlined 28 tasks across six crucial areas, including raising household incomes, stabilising employment, increasing minimum wages, improving social security, and expanding spending on healthcare, education, childcare, elderly care, culture, tourism, and sports services.”

Perhaps, our economics departments in our major universities should think about rewriting its economics textbooks.

And my feathered friend chirped, yeah, like an ‘Economics for Dummies’.

And the first chapter should start an exercise: first, decide how much you want to raise people’s living standards; second decide how much you want the population to expand; and then figure out how you’re going to spend money to increase consumption, in order to accomplish your goals, in healthcare, education, child care, elderly care, and culture [real culture, not hollywood behavior modification exercises].

And if you don’t want living standards to rise, but only want to see how much you can lower them so that you can skim more money into your ponzi schemes; and you don’t want to see population growth, but only want to see new immigrants allowed into the country so that employment levels can remain static; well then you should fail the course - you’re not even smart enough to be a dummy.

And my feathered friend chirped, they’d be made to read ‘Economics for Dumber’.

Have fun. ponzilessly.