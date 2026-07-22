I suppose that, like me, a lot of people are trying not to read stories about the insane war against Iran, but we can’t help watching the price of gas go up and down and up.

And it reminded me of when I was young and clueless and still in school. And I used to work one night a week for 4 hours, and on Saturday morning too, for another 4 hours, at the big wage of 25 cents an hour. But during the summer, I could work full time and get a whopping 50 cents an hour. This was at a small little workshop where they electroplated car parts, and where there was no environmental protection at all, except for rubber boots, a rubber apron and rubber gloves. Then, after saving up for a number of years, I was finally able to buy myself a motorcycle - a 125 c.c. motocross. Now the problem in those days was that the price of gas was only 17cents a gallon.

And my feathered friend chirped, what!!! 17cents a Gallon is a problem???

Well… the problem was that when I pulled into the gas station, the owner wouldn’t let me fill up my gas tank. He said that he’s not gonna turn on the pump just to let me have 50 cents worth of gas - he wouldn’t make any money doing it that way. So he’d let me wait around, until a car pulled up to the pump to gas up. And when they were done gassing up, well then I could add my 50 cents worth to my tank. All so that the owner only had to turn on the pump once, and so he wouldn’t have to start the pump twice. This was my introduction to economics.

Anyway, with my bike all gassed up, I’d be off into the woods, along some worn out old path that only God knew where it would lead, and I’d spend the whole afternoon discovering new trails - my little piece of paradise in ‘God’s country’ (as we called it). And it made me think of the story about the lilies of the field:

‘Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow. They toil not, neither do they spin, and yet I say unto you, that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.’

But an interesting part was, when I finally emerged out of the woods onto a main road and headed back home, I would sometimes pass another motorcycle coming the other way, and the driver would hold up his hand to wave to me, as they passed. And even if they were riding a large motorbike, and I was on a little rinky-dink bike and was all covered in dirt and dust, they’d still wave, because that’s how we recognized each other. That was my introduction to respect.

And when I finally made it home, and took off all my gear, I would just sit there on the front steps, and drink a cold bottle of lemon-lime soda and quietly relax and think a bit, before I went inside to watch the moon landing on TV. And it all made me think that all’s right with the world.

But that changed a few years later, with something called the oil crisis, and I never saw cheap gas again, and I didn’t think that all’s right with the world again, because for some strange reason I couldn’t find a good job, because nobody was hiring. So, I decided to give my bike to my younger brother, and I hitch-hiked across the country - maybe I was looking for a decent job, or maybe I was trying to find another little piece of paradise again, somewhere else maybe. That was my introduction to the real world.

And I wish that young people today didn’t have to watch the horror show that the dying North Atlantean Empire is dumping on the world as it tries to avoid bankruptcy - the bankruptcy that began with that oil crisis, and that woke me up.

But soon, I hope, China will land a man or a woman, on the moon and maybe they’ll drive around on electric bikes, discovering new trails, and perhaps then, young people can relax and try to decide what good they want to do with their lives, and maybe think about the lilies of the field, and perhaps, think that all’s right with the world.