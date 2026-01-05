I read a story about how yesterday, Sunday, the President of Korea was visiting China – ‘ROK president arrives in Beijing with 200 business delegates, hails full restoration of bilateral ties the greatest achievement’ and President Lee said:

“While there have been various diplomatic achievements, the full restoration of South Korea-China relations, which had been in retreat for a long time, is the greatest achievement and a significant accomplishment”,

and about other meetings that were held that included:

“the chairmen of Korea's four largest groups - Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong, Chairperson of SK Group Chey Tae-won, Executive Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group Chung Eui-sun, and Koo Kwang-mo, Chairperson of LG Group”.

Then I read a story about how on Saturday, the President of Venezuela was visiting United States - ‘Venezuelan President Maduro arrives in New York’, but under quite a different kind of welcome.

And my feathered friend chirped perhaps that’s why more people prefer to visit China.

And then I read a story about how you would travel if you were visiting China today - ‘China extends railway network to record of 165,000km in 2025’, that says:

“China's railway network reached a record of 165,000 kilometers as of the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), with the high-speed rail system surpassing 50,000 kilometers. China has built the world's largest and most advanced high-speed railway network… 3,109 kilometers of new rail lines opened last year, with the bulk of 2,862 kilometers being high-speed rail… By 2030, the national railway network will reach about 180,000 kilometers, including 60,000 kilometers of high-speed rail, with the double-track rate reaching 64 percent and the electrification rate reaching 78 percent.”

And my feathered friend chirped that maybe some day, Canada might convene a meeting, that may discuss setting up a committee, that could discuss the possibility of drawing up a future plan, for building its first kilometer of high-speed rail.

Aaahhh… perhaps.

So then, because tomorrow is the first day of Xiao Han (Lesser Cold), the twenty-third term in the ancient Chinese solar astronomical calendar, I watched a video about Xiao Han, and Dominic takes us to the city of Sanya, on the island of Hainan - China’s southern-most province, where tourists, that are called Hainiao (migratory birds), come to escape the cold winter weather in the north, and to enjoy the blue sky and sandy beach by the ocean, and to visit the markets for fresh fish and tropical fruit, and to see the beautiful orchids that grow wild here.

Aaahhh, perhaps at this time of year, we might travel to the tourist city of Niagara Falls, one of the southern-most parts of Canada, to enjoy the warmer weather there. Although we must remember, that Niagara Falls is only a little north of Buffalo, NY!!!

Have fun, and Happy Xiao Han.