I read a disturbing story at DD Geopolitics - ‘Unmasking the Flames: Israel's Shadow Over Patagonia and Milei's Betrayal of Argentina’ about the wildfires in Argentina and Chile, and that they perhaps weren’t caused by so-called climate change, but were deliberately started by arsonists! I’ve long suspected that the wildfires in Canada weren’t caused by so-called climate change either, but perhaps were started by some organized band of eco-arsonists!!!

Hmmm… perhaps these arsonists are all connected internationally somehow!!!

And my feathered friend chirped, maybe they’re all part of the World Wildfire Fund?

And I read another rather disturbing story about vaccines – “Bayer sues COVID vaccine makers over mRNA technology”, that seems to be saying that Monsanto is suing Pfizer and Moderna for patent infringement - that when these drug companies were concocting their covid injections, that they were actually using technology that Monsanto had developed to use in their making of GMO crops!!! But what does that mean for those of us who were forced (to keep our job) to get one of those mRNA vaccines?

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps you’ve all been secretly GMO’d!!!

Hmmm… perhaps I’ll wait until mosquito season and see if I’m now pest resistant.

Then I read another story about drugs – “Fentanyl Deaths Fall As Evidence Points To China Crackdown Trump Long Advocated”, that reports that fatal overdoses from opioids seems to have peaked in 2023 and is now decreasing.

“The paper concludes that the illicit fentanyl market experienced a significant supply contraction, ‘possibly tied to Chinese government actions’… Since 2023, however, Chinese authorities have shut down some chemical suppliers and tightened oversight. The Drug Enforcement Administration, in its latest annual drug intelligence report, said China-based suppliers are increasingly wary of selling internationally - evidence, the agency said, that enforcement pressure is having an effect… China’s government says its enforcement campaign has produced ‘remarkable results’, citing hundreds of company closures and the removal of large volumes of chemical advertisements.”

Perhaps, the US working with China on shutting down the fentanyl trade is starting to work. Aahhh… If only Canada would do the same.

And then, I read a story about Trump and cars – “In front of a group of automotive industry leaders, Trump said: Let Chinese companies invest and build factories in the United States”, that perhaps President Trump has been listening to me about letting China build electric cars over here.

But… amid all the stories and explanations of what Trump told the US automakers in that meeting, I couldn’t find this comment in any of the US and Canadian news reporting, but only in the Chinese reports. Apparently, Trump said that:

“If they want to come to the United States to build factories and hire you, hire your relatives and neighbors, that would be great, I would wholeheartedly support it,” he said. “Let the Chinese (automakers) come in (to build factories), let the Japanese come in. They are already taking action, and they will soon be building factories, using our labor force.”

Perhaps, people may soon be able to buy inexpensive Chinese-designed electric cars that are made in the USA. Aahhh… If only Canada would do the same.

And so then, because tomorrow is the first day of Da Han (Greater Cold) the 24th and last term in the ancient Chinese solar astronomical calendar, I watched a video about Da Han, the coldest moment of the year, where Dominic takes us to Harbin in Heilongjiang province, the eastern-most and northern-most province in China, a city that was born about 120 years ago, when Tsarist Russia built a railway, through this part of China, to its port at Vladivostok, with its European architecture like the Sophia Cathedral, with its bridges and rope-way across the Songhua River, where 100,000 cubic meters of clear ice is removed each year to make the fantastic ice sculptures and ice lanterns for the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. Instead of complaining about the bitter cold, and praying for global warming like us Canadians, they make the festival into a big tourist attraction!

Aahhh… If only Canada would do the same!

Have fun, and Happy Da Han!