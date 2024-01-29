the strange case of Irwin Cotler

While Canada’s government still hasn’t taken a clear position on South Africa’s case against Israeli genocide at the International Court of Justice, I read a story that 20 Canadian parliamentarians had signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire – “Open letter: Ceasefire now: Avert humanitarian catastrophe, advance the two-state solution” (January 18th 2024).

And that letter also stands in contrast to the mutterings of Canada’s defender of the rules based order, Irwin Cotler, who claimed that:

“I don't understand South Africa's weaponization … of international law, which not only ends up being defamatory of Israel, not only incentivizing antisemitism, but effectively undermining the whole rules-based international legal order”

According to his interview with the CBC (10:38), Cotler then offered up this whopper, that:

“Nelson Mandela would not support genocide charge against Israel”.

Now, this quote is supposed to carry some weight, since the Canadian establishment’s media continues to describe Cotler as ‘Mandela’s lawyer’, but then I read a very informative story by Daniel Mastracci at ‘The Maple’ – ‘Irwin Cotler And The Mandela Effect’, that shows how this story is all fake news.

Mastracci writes how he searched through 3 books by Mandela, 5 biographies of Mandela, and 4 books by 3 figures close to Mandela (2 of whom were on his ‘actual’ legal team), comprising nearly 6,000 pages and more than 1.5 million words, and nowhere does the name ‘Irwin Cotler’ appear – not even once!!!

But the Canadian media claim that he was Mandela’s lawyer?!?! Cui bono?

Apparently, it was Cotler himself (!!!) who claimed that in 1981, he was asked by one of Mandela’s lawyers to be the ‘Canadian Counsel’ for Mandela [whatever ‘Canadian Counsel’ means], but nowhere is this offer ever reported on or ever mentioned by Mandela’s lawyer, or by anyone, except Cotler!!!

Later, during Nelson Mandela’s many visits to Canada, and during his speeches to parliament and at various dinners in his honor, he never mentioned Cotler once!!!

And what is Mandela’s so-called ‘Canadian Counsel’ doing these days?

Well … I read a story written by Yonah Diamond and Irwin Cotler - ‘China’s Uyghur Genocide Is Undeniable’, where they write that:

“The Genocide Convention defines genocide as any one of five acts “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a [protected group], as such.” In addition to killing, these acts include causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the group’s physical destruction in whole or in part, imposing birth-prevention measures, or forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”

But while Cotler vociferously defends Israel against genocide without any mention of the evidence, he insists that it is undeniable that China has committed genocide against the Uyghurs, but this time, without any evidence, but only hearsay.

Mr. Cotler is currently Canada’s special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism. But somehow he missed the opportunity to expose ex-Nazis living in Canada when a Ukrainian ex-Nazi named Hunka was given a standing ovation by the Canadian parliament. Cotler instead said, in another interview with CBC, that:

'“We have both the historical truth and the contemporary situation, where we don't want to allow Putin's Russia to weaponize the situation and support his false ‘de-Nazification’ claim regarding the Ukraine.”

So the man who is supposed to ‘combat anti-semitism’ thinks that there is no Nazis in Ukraine, and that it is just Russian disinformation. Now, in fairness to Cotler, his job only requires the remembrance the holocaust - not to do anything against those who committed the last one, nor to do anything to prevent a next one - but only to make sure that we remember that one.

However, Cotler appears to have been fashioned from the same class as the Anti-Bababa League, that doesn’t do anything against real anti-semites, but instead targets with the label of anti-bababa, anyone who doesn’t toe the official narrative of the Rules Based Order.

In fact it seems that the Anti-Bababa League isn’t even concerned about anti-semitism any more, because I read a story – ‘ADL Alerts Law Enforcement To Matt Walsh, Chris Rufo, Libs Of TikTok’, that it’s more concerned with extremists, like ‘dissenters against transgender ideology’ and ‘harassment of LGBTQ+ individuals’!!!

If the current actions of the Anti-Bababa League is anything like their past actions, then nothing will be done to stop extremists, but they will target anyone who is not parroting the officially approved RBO narrative, as being an extremist. A warning should be issued to the LGBTQ+ community, that with friends like the ADL, they won’t need any enemies.

Perhaps, when South Africa is done with its case against Israeli genocide, it just might want to take Cotler and the Canadian RBO media to court - for fraud. Because it would seem that with a lawyer like Cotler, Mandela never would have gotten out of prison.

[Note to self: Next time you’re forced off the grid by the ‘Google Police’, be sure to get yourself a South African lawyer!]

Have fun. Courtly.