I’ve been reading some more stories about the recent elections on Taiwan island, and I remembered a story I had read about the North Atlantean strategy of somehow trying to lure or provoke China into a military invasion of Taiwanistan, and that the North Atlantean response would be to bomb the factories in Taiwan!!! – ‘The U.S. would destroy Taiwan’s chip plants if China invades’, because apparently, the US cannot allow China to gain control of the TSMC chip factories.

Can you imagine how well that one went over with the people of Taiwan island, that if they’re attacked by China, that they would be bombed by the USA!!! Well apparently, Taiwan island said that they won’t let it happen - ‘Taiwan Says Its Military Won’t Let the US Blow Up Semiconductor Factories’. This seems to be getting a little weird, like who is on whose side anyway?

But then, on digging a little further, it seems that this statement, about bombing Taiwan island, was made by Robert O’Brien at a conference in the North Atlantean colony of Qatar. Now, some of you may remember that Mr. O’Brien became a national security advisor to President Trump, after Trump had fired John Bolton for attempting to start WW5!!! O’Brien, apparently, only wants to start WW3 - against China!

And … it seems that O’Brien became one of the top anti-China chicken-hawks in Trump’s administration,– ‘Trump adviser compares China’s handling of coronavirus to Chernobyl’ and that Lyin’ O’Brien also led the big lie that it wasn’t the Fort Detrick bioweapons spoon-benders that created the covid-19 virus, but, oh no, that it was China!?!

Anyway, getting back to Taiwanistan … I then read a story about a previous time that the US bombed Taiwan island – in 1945!!! – ‘Tragedies revealed: US bombing of Taipei in 1945 and the 228 uprising’, and then I found out about a book written by the American vice consul in Taiwan at that time – ‘Formosa Betrayed’, that is described as:

“a damning exposé of Washington’s abandonment of the Taiwanese people in order to prop up its proxy KMT regime against the Chinese Communists”,

that I think I’ll read, because maybe it will tell us some of the truth about the horrible deeds of Chiang Kai-shek, who has been portrayed by the North Atlanteans to be such a nice guy - at least that’s what they tell those of us who have never been to China, or know nothing of the history of China. But we can change that.

Have fun. changedly.