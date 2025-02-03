So, I’ve been reading stories about Greenland and Canada. And I read one story - On Purchasing Greenland . . . by Matt Bracken, that says that Denmark claims its ownership of Greenland because of some Norse explorers having a temporary settlement there a thousand years ago!!! And they claimed that ownership, hundreds of years after the Norse left there!!!

In that case maybe they will also claim their ownership of Canada, based on the ‘so-called’ claim of the Norse settlement in Newfoundland, a thousand years ago, too!!!

Geez Louise, I thought that Canada was owned by the United Kingdom (since they captured Quebec City in 1759) but according to the rules of the colonial game, apparently we’re owned by Denmark, I guess.

However … it seems that Denmark lost control of Greenland when the Nazis occupied Denmark in 1940!!! And that’s when the United States then occupied Greenland. After the war, Denmark re-claimed Greenland, even though the United States massively invested in Greenland with its naval and air bases there, and Denmark sent Greenland a few krones too, I suppose.

And then it says that Greenland declared self-rule in 2009. So now, whether Greenland joins the USA or not, it is up to Greenlanders, and the Norse descendants in Denmark should have no say in the matter at all.

But what was interesting (or rather un-nerving) in the story was the crimes of forced sterilization of the Inuit population in Greenland by the eugenic lawmakers of Denmark!!! And then I remembered the Canadian government report that the same crime of forced sterilization of the Inuit people in northern Canada was done – around the same time!!! - the aryanization of Canada and Greenland, perhaps.

The 2022 report - ‘The Scars that We Carry: Forced and Coerced Sterilization of Persons in Canada - Part II’, says that:

“Forced and coerced sterilization has a long history in Canada, including as a strategy to subjugate and eliminate First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples. The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted that official policies of sterilization emerged in the 1920s as part of the eugenics movement and formed part of a genocidal policy against Indigenous peoples.”

and further it says that:

“Madeleine Redfern (President, Amautiit Nunavut Inuit Women’s Association) spoke further about this research and what it reveals about the experiences of Inuit women in particular: In an inquiry that was done in the 1970s, it was determined that hundreds of Indigenous women from 52 Northern communities were sterilized. Through her research, Dr. Karen Stote, a professor at Wilfrid Laurier University, was able to determine, through looking at the historical records, that at least 70 Inuit women were sterilized. In Igloolik, 26% of women between the ages of 30 and 50 were sterilized. In Naujaat, formerly known as Repulse Bay, almost 50% of women in the 30 to 50 age group were sterilized. In Gjoa Haven, 31% of women had been sterilized. More than 25% of women in Chesterfield Inlet and Kugaaruk had been sterilized. Those are the only ones that were well documented, but we know that there were a lot more. Other data from the Minister of National Health and Welfare indicates that at least 470 Inuit and Aboriginal women were sterilized in 1972 alone. In addition, it would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge that some men were also given vasectomies and sterilized without their knowledge or consent.”

But there must be an alternative to this eugenicist version of northern Canada? And so I watched an exciting video by the Rising Tide Foundation, about what Canada’s north could look like, if we got rid of the Rhodes Scholars and their nefarious minions in the Privy Council, and returned to John Diefenbaker’s Northern Vision for growth, development and progress - ‘The Arctic: Theater of War or Global Cooperation?’.

The Canadian economy began to be ruined with the launching of free trade under Brian Mulroney (for those of you who can’t remember that far back, he was the guy who had paper bags full of cash stuffed away all over the place) and our economy was geared towards using cheap Canadian labor to sell everything we had (including the kitchen sink) to the United States - the buyer of last resort.

The real way to respond to Trump’s tariffs is to reject free trade and go back to a protectionist policy for Canadian industry. But for it to work, we must think like China, and create an internal market, an internal demand for our own production. And that’s what Diefenbaker’s Vision represents for Canada, our way into the future.

And … failing to do that … well … maybe becoming the 51st state wouldn’t be such a bad idea, eh?

Havin’ fun, wearin’ 51.