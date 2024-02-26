Chiang - working on the Green Gang

I read an interesting story about the opium trade in Shanghai - ‘Shanghai Gangsters: The Big Eight Mob’, and how the Green Gang came to run it.

But first I had to read a bit about the history of China at that time.

During the Xinhai Revolution in China in 1911, delegates from the different provinces of China met to frame an outline for a Provisional Government, and elected Dr. Sun Yat-sen as Provisional President of this new republic. However, hoping to avoid a civil war between the revolutionaries and the Beiyang army, it was agreed that Yuan Shi-kai, the former minster of the Beiyang army, would become the President - although Yuan would be dependent on foreign loans to finance the Beiyang army.

After National Assembly elections, Dr. Sun’s ‘Tongmenghui’ party joined with 5 other smaller parties to form the ‘Kuomintang’. But when the Kuomintang Premier, Song Jiaoren, was assassinated, and after Yuan began to replace any Kuomintang provincial governors with one of his Beiyang allies, then the southern provinces declared their independence. When this ‘Second Revolution’ was defeated, Yuan dissolved the National Assembly and ruled China through the provincial military governors. Dr. Sun and most of the Kuomintang leaders were forced into exile.

In order to maintain foreign support, in May 1915, Yuan signed the ‘15 Demands’ with Japan, that awarded the German territories in Shandong province to Japan – territories that the allies, Britain and Japan, had quickly seized at the start of World War1.

Then when Yuan declared himself ‘Hongxian Emperor’, the southern provinces again declared their independence, and the ‘National Protection War’ started. Yuan was forced to abdicate, but remained President of China. Yuan died soon afterwards, and upon Yuan’s death, the southern provinces rescinded their independence, and Li Yuanhong became the new president, and the National Assembly reconvened.

During a dispute over whether China should enter WW1, a failed attempt was made by Zhang Xun to dissolve the National Assembly and to restore the Qing Emperor. Li resigned and the government came under the control of rival factions of the Beiyang army, beginning the ‘Warlord Era’.

Now, back to the opium story.

The Qing dynasty’s anti-opium campaign had led to the near eradication of opium growing in China! but due to the resulting political chaos, provincial military governors and warlords re-introduced the opium trade to raise revenues.

In Shanghai’s British-controlled International Settlement, the trade was controlled by the crooked Chief of the Chinese Detectives in the Shanghai Municipal Police – Shen Xingshan, and in the French Concession the trade was controlled by another crooked Chief of Chinese Detectives, Huang Jinrong. Under the watchful eyes of the French and the British, the smuggling of opium into Shanghai would be controlled by the Anti-Smuggling Squad (!!!) and the opium merchants from Canton [and British-controlled Hong Kong], and came to be run by the Green Gang (that ran the prostitution racket as well).

Chiang Kai-shek had joined the Green Gang as far back as 1908, becoming a combination of anti-Manchu revolutionary and gangster – including murder, extortion, armed robbery, and other crimes. Chiang was known for his violent temper, heavy drinking and carousing, while also becoming life-long friends with Du Yuesheng – who became the head of the Green Gang, for Huang.

Du would become the most anti-communist person in all of China, and would finance Chiang’s political career [with opium money].

