Yesterday was the first day of Li Chun - the Beginning of Spring, the first term in the Chinese solar calendar. And so I watched a video about Lichun, that was about the town of Shi Qian and the Announcer of Spring, whose job it is to go door to door and announce (sing) about the arrival of spring, and how he teaches the next generation about this tradition.

I was thinking that perhaps we should change to the Chinese solar calendar, instead of what we have now - a calendar made up by a Roman Emperor, Julius Caesar, with our days named after some Norse gods and our months named after some Roman gods and emperors.

And then I read a story about a new book that is being published in China (I am going to have to wait patiently until it is translated into English) - ‘New book restores ancient Silk Road’s routes, limning the outreaching Chinese civilization’, called ‘This is the Silk Road’ by Hou Yangfang, that talks about his 10 year journey along the Silk Road. And in the book we will learn that:

“Hou told a story about how ancient Greek sculptural art may have inspired the creation of the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC) Terracotta Warriors. As part of missionary work, ancient Greek sculptors were once hired by the Kushan Empire, a thriving regime in Central Asia at the time. Greek artisans’ interpretations of Buddhist sculptures later earned the title Gandhara art. The art form then traveled through the ancient Silk Road back to China and inspired Chinese sculptures. It also explains why the helmet on the Terracotta Warriors’ heads appears to be similar to those depicted in Greek art.”

This has to be one of the most fascinating things Hou talks about - the inter-connection of culture and commerce between ancient Greece and ancient China, because of the Silk Road.

I think it’s time that we should do that silk road thing again.

Have fun, and Happy Li Chun.