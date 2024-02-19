Taiwan and the Opium war - part 1

I began to read a fascinating story about the opium wars in China – ‘Lessons in ambivalence: The Shanghai Municipal Council’s opium policies, 1906–1917’, by Yong-an Zhang and Yilun Du, as I try to piece together a glimpse into the modern history of the North Atlantean attacks against China and its philosopher-president Xi Jinping.

And so, first I had to go back over a hundred years ago, and to read about the ‘unequal treaties’ that overturned the Qing government’s protectionist ‘Canton System’, that it had previously used to control its foreign trade, and how the British and the French were allowed their own ‘settlements’ in Shanghai - where the British and French governments could exert their influence but had no authority over these ‘so-called’ self-governed ‘settlement’ enclaves!!!

[hmmm … this kinda reminds me of what the North Atlanteans are trying to do with Taiwan island, today ... hmmm]

By 1863, the British Empire’s International Settlement’s Shanghai Municipal Council [SMC] decided that since it was impossible to eradicate vices, it would regulate and tax the opium houses (and brothel houses and gambling houses) – making it legal to buy and sell opium, and of course, the demand for opium greatly increased. This British (and American too) International Settlement became a kind of free-trade-zone for opium sales and consumption.

But then on 30th November 1906, the Qing Council of State [Zhengwuchu] drafted ‘the Regulations of Forbidding Opium Smoking’, that banned smoking opium and planting poppy, and that would close all opium houses within 10 years!!! And then, by 1907, under pressure from the Qing government, the British government agreed to reduce the import of opium into China until it could be eliminated by 1917!!!

This sounds good, I thought, but then … this policy placed the Qing authorities in direct opposition to the ‘so-called’ independent SMC - whose chairman at that time was Henry Keswick, of the Jardine Matheson conglomerate!

[I’m starting to think that maybe the SMC wasn’t all that independent, but was more along the lines of the East India Company!]

Anyway … all 700 opium houses in the Qing-controlled city of Shanghai were shut down, but the 1600 opium houses in the International Settlement of Shanghai were not. However, the SMC did agree to stop issuing any new licenses for opium houses.

Helping the Qing government was the Shanghai Missionary Association, that began petitioning the SMC to close all the opium houses in the Settlement area, and they also approached the International Opium Commission, that had been convened in February 1909 in Shanghai.

The SMC finally agreed to close the opium houses in 6-month, 25% stages, so that by the end of 1909, all opium houses were shut down!

However … the opium shops that sold opium for private use at home would still be open! And the issuing of opium shop licenses (at a higher fee) increased, as did the income for the SMC!

However, by November 1911, the Qing dynasty would no longer exist.

But the Shanghai Missionary Association continued its campaign against the SMC’s opium policy, until finally the SMC agreed, again, to a phased closing of the opium shops in 6-month 25% stages, until the shops were finally shut down by 1917.

But this merely drive the opium trade underground.

[coming soon - part 2 - the Green Gang]