questions about the United States

First, I read a story about a disturbing trend in our young people – ‘The war within Gen Z’ that claims to show a divergence in the outlooks between males and females, that women are tending to become more liberal, while men are not.

Now I don’t know if this is true or not (if it is true, then that could cause a deeper concern over our declining birth rates) or whether this is the result of the Hollywood-led distortion of our emotions. Today, it seems that Hollywood is instructed to highlight an apparent uncontrollable urge for ‘love’, but that is actually ‘lust’.

Then, I read a rather disturbing story – ‘Nearly 65,000 US rape victims could not get an abortion in their state’, that unfortunately directs our attention to the debate over access to abortion clinics, but the disturbing part is the missing focus on the elephant in the story – the increase in sexual assaults that underlie our society!!!

It's sort of like the mis-placed concern over the increase in opioid deaths, that direct our attention to the debate over more injection sites, instead of asking why? why are more people becoming addicted to drugs? What are the psychological weaknesses in our society that are preyed upon?

And I began to wonder – whether a nation’s economic decay leads to more crime (including sexual crime), or whether the increase in crime leads to more economic decay? I don’t know, but I suspect it’s both.

questions about China

And so instead, I found a story about modernization and it’s effect on society - ‘How a liberal arts scholar faces China’s modernization’ by Zhu Suli, a Professor at Peking University Law School, and I was really intrigued by something that he said about artificial intelligence, that:

“I am not used to, or even afraid of, such grand issues as modernization and knowledge production. I am used to discovering issues that I find interesting from trivial details, corners, and even bits and pieces, and make some sense. I don’t even think that the liberal arts, including social sciences, produce knowledge. There is definitely knowledge in it, it can inspire people, and it is worth passing on. But what is not inspiring is knowledge. Many folk proverbs are difficult to call knowledge unless you understand the truth … My experience also tells me that anything that needs to be remembered is often because you don’t understand the truth. Once you understand it, you won’t forget it …” “Artificial intelligence can now do at least some of the things that I previously believed only humans could do … Even if artificial intelligence can answer questions perfectly, in my opinion, truly good scholarship or knowledge production must first have good questions and the ideas behind the questions. Artificial intelligence is unlikely to automatically study ‘whether wind, horse and cow are related’ unless someone asks this question. Many really interesting, insightful, or far-reaching questions may still be asked in the least problematic places. And as we all know, the questions you ask are more important than the answers …”

Quite an insightful mind, and it shows how different is the thinking in China today - and how they ask questions, from the popular thinking in the North Atlantean countries - and how we get to ask Siri or to ask Google.

Have fun, questioningly.