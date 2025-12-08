I read an interesting story about China - ‘Xi calls for promotion of spirit of volunteerism’, and China’s President encouraged the promotion of the spirit of volunteerism among China’s citizens:

“In his message, Xi emphasized that volunteer service is an important indicator of social progress and civilization, and it serves as a vital channel for volunteers to help others and make contributions to society. He encouraged volunteers, volunteer organizations and volunteer workers to strive to convey the values of truth, goodness and beauty and spread positive energy in their service to the country’s initiatives, the wellbeing of the people and social governance.”

And I loved how Xi spoke not only about volunteering, but in doing it in a spirit of searching for Beauty, Goodness, and Truth!

And so then I read a story about a wonderful search - “An uncle in Liuzhou unearthed a nearly 60-pound treasure while digging for earthworms”, about how some villagers were searching in the ground, digging for earth worms, when Mr. Yang Jianqiu discovered a bronze drum - that may be 2000 years old!!!

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps I could volunteer to go to China and help them look for earthworms.

And then I read a story about another search in China - “Dinosaur footprints discovered for the first time in Dujiangyan, Sichuan, dating back 200 million years”, that an outdoor enthusiast was out hiking with his family, when they found some dinosaur tracks on a rock wall!!! A research team found more than 20 footprints:

“a further examination confirmed that the traces originated in Upper Triassic strata, dating back roughly 200 million years.”

And my feathered friend chirped perhaps they found one of my ancestors!

And I read another interesting story about another search in China - “Important discovery! The Canglishan site in Zhangpu, Fujian Province, dates back approximately 9,000 years.”, that found ancient pottery and stone tools.

“The pointed-bottom pottery, unique decorations, triangular stone adzes, and numerous stone grinding discs and rods unearthed at the site exhibit distinct cultural characteristics.”

But the part I found most interesting is that 9000 years ago, people in this area were not living in caves anymore!

“From the perspective of human survival history, the Canglishan site bears witness to the crucial transformation of prehistoric humans in Fujian from cave living to open-air living.”

Then I read a very disturbing story about a discovery that was made while researching Canada’s drug problem - ‘Regular cannabis use can cause a serious vomiting syndrome’, that regular users of cannabis are experiencing a sickness called ‘cannabis hyperemesis syndrome’ (CHS).

“CHS is characterized by ‘severe and persistent vomiting’ and is usually seen in people who have been using cannabis several times a week for multiple years, said Jamie Seabrook, a professor at the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Western University in London, Ont. A 2022 study by researchers at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute looked at the rate of emergency department visits for CHS after recreational cannabis was legalized and commercialized in Ontario, looking at nearly 13,000 CHS-related hospitalizations in Ontario from 8,140 individuals between 2014 and 2021. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical association (JAMA), found that emergency department visits related to CHS had increased by 13-fold over a period of nearly eight years.”

And apparently the only known treatment to get rid of CHS permanently is to stop cannabis use completely!!!

And my feathered friend chirped that perhaps Canadians should volunteer to stop smoking that stuff and perhaps we could get out of our caves, and instead go searching for some ancient drums or some dinosaur footprints.

And because yesterday was the first day of Da Xue (Greater Snow) the 21st term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, I watched a video about Da Xue, and Dominic takes us to ‘Snow Town’ in the Shuangfeng Forest, in Heilongjiang province, where it’s so cold, they store their food outside, and where the unemployed former loggers (when the logging industry was stopped) who needed a way to support their families, turned the area into a winter tourist attraction, and domesticated and raised reindeer, and built a travellator for people to go up to the top of the mountain, and cooked colored dumplings and frozen tofu!

Have fun, and Happy Da Xue!