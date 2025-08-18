I read an interesting story about the FBI returning some stolen property to Mexico - ‘FBI Returns Historic Manuscript to the Mexican Government’, that was a document from 1527 that was signed by Hernan Cortes! that had been discovered as missing in 1993, and that was recovered by the bureau’s ‘Art Crime Team’.

“The repatriation of this priceless cultural artifact—which authorities believe was stolen in the 1980s or 1990s—was the result of close collaboration between the FBI, the New York City Police Department, the Department of Justice, and the government of Mexico.”

I hope that this type of cooperation between the United States and Mexico continues, and that these type of crimes are cleaned up.

And I read another story about a cultural item, that Niger wants returned - ‘The largest known Martian meteorite is being auctioned in the US, prompting concerns in Niger about possible smuggling’ that a Martian meteorite was sold for over $5 million dollars in the United States and that Niger is saying that it was transported out of Niger illegally.

“The meteorite, numbered NWA 16788, was discovered in the Sahara Desert in northwestern Niger in November 2023. At 375 mm long, 279 mm wide and 152 mm high, it is the largest Martian meteorite fragment ever found on Earth, about 70% larger than the second largest known Martian meteorite. It's unclear when the meteorite landed on Earth. Experts speculate it was a fragment ejected from Mars by an asteroid impact, which traveled 225 million kilometers through space before landing in the Sahara Desert in recent years.”

“The Associated Press noted that the Sahara Desert's climate is favorable for the preservation of meteorites, making it one of the main locations on Earth for meteorite discovery. Consequently, meteorite hunting is on the rise in Saharan countries like Niger. Some countries, such as Morocco, have already issued regulations requiring the return of meteorites found on their territory, but enforcement has been difficult given the vast desert and underground trade networks.”

And as a rock hound, I would really like to see this meteorite some day - preferably in a museum in Niger.

And my feathered friend chirped that perhaps the FBI ‘Art Crime Team’ can help them recover it.

Hmmm… and clean up these smuggling rings too.

And then I read a story about some volcanoes that were discovered in China - ‘400-mile chain of fossilized volcanoes found buried deep under South China’ that may have been formed 800 million years ago!!! during the breakup of the supercontinent Rodinia. What I found fascinating is the equipment that they used to find them:

“To investigate the hidden ancient volcanoes, scientists used ‘airborne magnetic sensors’. The sensors allowed them to detect a 430-mile-long, 30-mile-wide iron-rich strip of rock that exhibited a stronger magnetic field than its surroundings... the belt is located about 4 miles beneath the surface in the lower crust.”

And I wondered, if this can see clear down to 4 miles underground, what else could this be used for?

And my feathered friend chirped that maybe they could use it to find meteorites?

And then I read a fascinating story about a cleaner in China - ‘A cleaner’s multifaceted life: Working to live, creating to thrive’ that a lady who wanted to be a painter, moved to the big city and worked as a cleaner by day, while in her spare time she worked at becoming a painter and a writer!!!

“On weekdays, she wielded a large mop with both hands and a rag in her left, meticulously cleaning her assigned areas. During her lunch breaks, she would retreat to a tiny tool room near the restroom, barely three square meters, and sit on a stool to paint.”

As a retired school janitor, I too remember working as a cleaner during the day, and in the evenings I’d be working on writing my history books. So I can certainly empathize with this wonderful person, as she said:

“Cleaning is my livelihood; art is part of my life.”

Have fun. Cleaningly.