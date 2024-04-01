So, while I was sipping my coffee during this morning’s little chit chat with my feathered friends, one little birdie asked me, what if democracy wasn’t allowed into the republic.

Hmmm … I wasn’t sure whether it shouldn’t be or not.

Well, she said that it seems that the North Atlanteans are telling everyone that they’re supposed to launch this new crusade to defend ‘democracy’ all over the world, and they say that Israel is the only ‘democracy’ in the Middle East, and that ‘democracy’ has to be defended. So, maybe we don’t need ‘democracy’ in our republic, because that kind of ‘democracy’ seems to be getting everyone very close to being in a nuclear war.

Hmmm … so now, I’m not sure anymore if I’m for this ‘democracy’ thing or not.

And, a second little birdie asked me, that if Israel was truly ‘democratic’, then instead of trying to conquer and to colonize the Gazans, shouldn’t they simply allow all of the Gazans to become citizens of Israel – with equal rights just like all the other Israeli citizens, and then everyone could become ‘democratic’.

Hmmm … perhaps a reasonable ‘democrat’ might agree with that.

Then, another little birdie asked me, that maybe without an educated citizenry, it’s not really a ‘democracy’ (or maybe it’s a dim-ocracy), and that maybe even with an educated citizenry, it shouldn’t be called a ‘democracy’, but maybe it should be called a ‘timocracy’ instead.

Hmmm … perhaps we shouldn’t allow ‘democracy’ in the republic.

And then, another little birdie asked me about the United Nations, that if the Security Council ‘democratically’ passed a resolution that Israel shouldn’t have any nuclear weapons, shouldn’t Israel have to give them all back?

Hmmm … that would be the ‘democratic’ thing to do, I suppose.

And what about this crusade thing, they all asked. Wasn’t Hitler raised as a Catholic? one chirped, and wasn’t Mussolini raised as a Catholic too? another chirped, and wasn’t Stalin raised as an Orthodox? a third chirped. Perhaps there’s some kind of international conspiracy in this crusade? a fourth chirped in, because after all, I don’t think that you’re going to ‘democratically’ get to vote if you want this crusade or not?

Hmmm …. perhaps this crusade thing is just another charade too.

Oh well … I might not know all the answers, but I’ll tell you one thing I do know … tomorrow morning I think I’m going to have a cup of tea instead.

Have fun. and happy April 1st.