I read a story about Iran, by Caitlin Johnstone - ‘Biden Official: Biden Was Preparing To Bomb Iran If Re-Elected’, that seems to show that this attack on Iran was planned - no matter who won the 2024 election. A former senior Biden advisor, Amos Hochstein, said that:

“I do think there’s a certain element to that, and that’s why I was supportive of President Trump joining in in June to take the strikes that we had thought internally in the Biden administration, we may have to take if there was a second term”.

And I read a story from Iran about why that was - ‘Iranian President Appears at Chinese Event: The US Wants to Take Us Down First Before Dealing with China’, that the Iranian President Pezeshkian said that before the North Atlanteans can try to attack China, they had to first take out Iran:

“We thank the Chinese government, the Chinese president, and the comprehensive support and cooperation provided by China. In fact, China is now also regarded as the main enemy by the United States, and we are just behind it. They want to take us down first, and then deal with China”.

And then I read another story about Iran - ‘Today, Israel carried out airstrikes against the China-Iran Railway’, that one of the previous attacks on Iran was aimed at the Belt and Road Initiative railway that ran from China to Iran:

“This railway, which opened on June 3, 2025, was constructed with 40 billion RMB funding by China. It was designed to allow Iranian oil to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca, traveling directly to China—thereby saving 20 days in transit time—and serves as a strategic corridor intended to ‘break through 13 years of U.S. sanctions’.”

And my feathered friend chirped, what it is about China and its culture that the North Atlanteans fear so much.

And so I read an interesting story about a discovery in China - ‘Lost for 1,800 years, Qi version of Confucian ‘Analects’ unveiled to public’, that during excavation of the tomb of Liu He, a deposed emperor of the Western Han Dynasty, over 5,000 bamboo slips were recovered.

And Yang Jun, the lead archaeologist of the Haihunhou tomb excavation, said that:

“The text of the bamboo slips closely matches the characteristics of the lost Qi version of The Analects, which vanished from circulation after the Han and Wei (220-265) dynasties… During the Han Dynasty, there were three main versions of The Analects: the Lu, the Qi and the Ancient Script versions. The Qi version, transmitted by Confucian scholars in the Qi state, contained two extra chapters compared to the other versions. But it was lost by the Han-Wei period… We immediately realized this could be the lost Qi version. This is a passage that no scholar since the Eastern Han had ever seen - Confucius's own words, lost for eighteen centuries”.

And then I read a story about what the people under the North Atlanteans are interested in - ‘Online Personalities and Comedians Overtake TV and Newspapers as Primary News Sources’, that reports on a new poll taken, and that Professor Andrea Hickerson of the University of Mississippi says:

“The poll highlights the growing role of online influencers in the news environment… Many respondents report following politicians, commentators and creators directly for news and commentary, which points to a visible shift away from institution-centered news consumption.”

So, while the Chinese people are interested in news of Confucius from 1800 years ago, it seems that we try to get the latest news from comedians.

And my feathered friend chirped, while China’s attention span seems to be 1800 years, some people are concerned that ours may become a joke.

Have fun, spanningly.