Here in Canada, with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) busily orchestrating the anti-China foreign-interference scare story, I wanted to read more about CSIS. And so, I read one of the most disturbing stories I’ve ever read - ‘Violation: CSIS had officer investigated after she reported a superior raped her.’

Apparently, when a woman CSIS officer was assigned to be mentored on a surveillance mission by an older CSIS officer, she was raped by this superior officer!!! in the CSIS vehicle!!!

But when she reported this sexual assault to CSIS, she (the victim) became the object of an investigation!!! – that then found that she (the victim) was guilty of misuse of the agency vehicle in conducting a romantic relationship with a colleague!!!

And this is supposed to be the agency that is charged with safeguarding Canada’s security. Something smells very fishy here!!!

I wonder if perhaps CSIS should be investigated instead, or if CSIS should simply be torn up into a thousand pieces and scattered to the wind.

Then, I read a story about the student protests against the genocide in Gaza - ‘Protests at 75 Campuses in the U.S. and Spreading to at Least Four Other Countries’, that there probably are more than 75 campuses with protests, by now, and that, according to the New York Times:

“… they had documented at least 700 arrests of students, professors, and even a few pedestrians who were not participating in the protests.”

Why are they arresting passer-bys too? Did they see something they shouldn’t have? Something smells very fishy here, too!

But a little birdie just reminded me that even a caged bird still sings!

So then I read a story about the next launch of China to their space station - ‘Shenzhou-18 successfully launched, sending three taikonauts, fish to Chinese space station’, and that ‘the fourth crew member’ will be the very first live fish to go on an adventure into space! a zebrafish!

“The selection of the fortunate ‘fourth member’ is not just because zebrafish are beautiful, but also because they are well-known ‘model organisms’ in the scientific community.



They have advantages such as small size, short development cycle, and short experimental period. What's more, zebrafish eggs are transparent, making it easy for researchers to observe the process of embryonic development.



More importantly, zebrafish share 87 percent genetic similarity with humans, making them suitable for studying and revealing universal principles of life forms.”

Hmmm … 87% eh? I did not know that!

And a little birdie chirped in, that if some people believe that birds evolved from dinosaurs, then maybe humans evolved from zebrafish?

Have fun. evolvingly.