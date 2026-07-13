Over these past few weeks, many of us have either watched or participated in America’s July 4th celebrations, that were meant to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the first signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

[Note: While General Washington had the Declaration of Independence read aloud to each brigade in the Continental Army on July 9th, the news didn’t reach the northern troops until July 28th, when General St. Clair read it to the soldiers at Ticonderoga - including the two Canadian Regiments of the Continental Army!]

And as I watched, it reminded me of a July 4th celebration that I attended with friends, many years ago in New Hampshire, when, after a delicious meal and drinks, we all gathered together and the Declaration of Independence was read aloud. And some people could even recite it from memory. Then after the reading, we were all asked that if we too agreed with that Declaration, we could come forward and sign it. And even though I was a Canadian citizen, I signed that declaration - because I agreed with those lofty ideals, and wished someday they could be a part of Canada.

And later, I decided that I too could memorize that Declaration (at least the first part) when I noticed that the Declaration could be recited as an unrhymed poem.

When in the Course of human Events,

it becomes necessary for one People

to dissolve the Political Bands

which have connected them with another,

and to assume among the Powers of the Earth,

the separate and equal Station

to which the Laws of Nature

and of Nature’s God entitle them,

a decent Respect to the Opinions of Mankind

requires that they should declare the causes

which impel them to the Separation.

We hold these Truths to be self-evident,

that all Men are created equal,

that they are endowed by their Creator

with certain unalienable Rights,

that among these are Life, Liberty,

and the Pursuit of Happiness—

That to secure these Rights,

Governments are instituted among Men,

deriving their just Powers

from the Consent of the Governed,

that whenever any Form of Government

becomes destructive of these Ends,

it is the Right of the People

to alter or to abolish it,

and to institute new Government,

laying its Foundation on such Principles,

and organizing its Powers in such Form,

as to them shall seem most likely

to effect their Safety and Happiness…



And I often think that each year, this should be done in every city, town and village - not only in the United States - as the most proper way to remember that Declaration - by reciting it out loud, and by consenting to sign it, so that, like those original signers, we too could pledge ‘our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor’ to those universal ideas - as part of our own pursuit of happiness.

Have fun, happily.