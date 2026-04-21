In the British Empire’s war against America’s neutrality, the empire asserted its right to stop, capture and seize any American ‘neutral’ vessel, based merely upon the rulings of the empire’s own Admiralty court, and not on any concept of international law, that required the offended party to appeal and prove their case against the ruling - as if appearing to apply the rule of ‘guilty until proven innocent’.

In response to this unlawful practice, American Secretary of State James Madison, after studying the works of Grotius, Pufendorf, Vattel, and other writers on international law, authored an (anonymous) 204-page pamphlet that was placed on the desk of every member of Congress on the morning of January 16th 1806 - “An Examination of the British Doctrine, Which Subjects to Capture a Neutral Trade, Not Open in Time of Peace”.

In view of today’s claims to control the ‘neutral’ traffic through the Straits of Hormuz, it would behoove the present American administration to review this pamphlet, before it is accused of acting in the tradition of the British Doctrine.

In times of peace among all nations, their commercial intercourse is under no other restrictions than what may be imposed by their respective laws, or their mutual compacts. No one or more nations can justly control the commerce between any two or more of the others. When war happens between any two or more nations, a question arises, in what respect it can affect the commerce of nations not engaged in the war? Between the nations not engaged in the war, it is evident that the commerce cannot be affected at all by a war between others. As a nation not engaged in the war remains in the same relations of amity and of commercial pursuits, with each of the belligerent nations, as existed prior to the war, it would seem that the war could not affect the intercourse between the neutral and either of the belligerent nations; and that the neutral nation might treat and trade with either, or both the belligerent nations, with the same freedom as if no war had arisen between them. This, as the general rule, is sufficiently established. But inasmuch as the trade of a neutral nation with a belligerent nation might, in certain special cases, affect the safety of its antagonist, usage, founded on the principle of necessity, has admitted a few exceptions to the general rule. Thus, all instruments of war, going into the hands of one belligerent nation, may be intercepted, on the high seas, by its adversary. In like manner, a neutral trade with a place actually besieged is liable to be interrupted by the besiegers. It is maintained also on one side, though strongly contested on the other, that the property of a nation at war, in a neutral ship, may be seized and condemned by the enemy of that nation. To these exceptions, Great Britain has undertaken to add another, as important as it is new. She asserts a right to intercept the trade of neutrals with her enemies, in all cases, where the trade, as it respects the ship, the cargo, or even the individual port of destination, was not as free before the war, as it is made during the war…

It would not be unfair, therefore, in examining the doctrine asserted by Great Britain, to view it in the whole extent of which it is susceptible. But the latitude in which it is avowed, and carried into operation, sufficiently demands the serious attention of all nations; but more than any, that of the United States, whose commerce more than any is the victim to this belligerent pretension. To prepare the way for this examination, several remarks are to be premised. First. The general rule being, that the trade between a neutral and belligerent nation is as free as if the latter were at peace with all nations, and the cases in which it is not as free being exceptions to the general rule, the exceptions, according to a received maxim of interpretation, are to be taken strictly, against those claiming the benefit of the exceptions, and favorably for those claiming the benefit of the general rule. Secondly. The exceptions being founded on a principle of necessity, in opposition to ordinary right, the necessity ought to be evident and urgent. In proportion as the necessity may be doubtful, and still more, in proportion as the sacrifice of neutral interests would exceed the advantage to the belligerent, the exception fails. Thirdly. The progress of the law of nations, under the influence of science and humanity, is mitigating the evils of war, and diminishing the motives to it, by favoring the rights of those remaining at peace, rather than of those who enter into war. Not only are the laws of war tempered between the parties at war, but much also in relation to those at peace…

And thus we are arrived at the true foundation of the principle which has so often varied its attitudes of defense, and when driven from one stand, has been so ready to occupy another. Finding no asylum elsewhere, it at length boldly asserts, as its true foundation, a mere superiority of force. It is right in Great Britain to capture and condemn a neutral trade with her enemies, disallowed by her enemies in time of peace, for the sole reason that her force is predominant at sea. And it is wrong in her enemies to capture and condemn neutral trade with British colonies, because their maritime force is inferior to hers. The question no longer is, whether the trade be right or wrong in itself, but on which side the superiority of force lies? The law of nations, the rights of neutrals, the freedom of the seas, the commerce of the world, are to depend, not on any fixed principle of justice, but on the comparative state of naval armaments…

Consider for a moment the indignity offered to a neutral sovereign in subjecting the integrity of its internal regulations to the scrutiny of foreign courts, and to the interested suspicions of belligerent cruizers; consider the oppression on the individual traders inseparable from a trial in a distant court, and perhaps an appeal to another court still more distant, where the intention of an antecedent voyage is to be traced through all the labyrinth of mercantile transactions… Could ingenuity devise a project holding out a more effectual premium for the multiplication of vexatious searches and seizures, beyond even the ordinary proportion of condemnations? A project, in fact, more unjust in itself, more disrespectful to neutral nations, or more fatal to the liberty and interests of neutral commerce? Would Great-Britain be patient under such proceedings against her, if she held in her hands, the means of controuling them? If she will not answer for herself, all the world will answer for her, that she would not, and what is more, that she ought not. THE END.

One of the Senators who received Madison’s pamphlet that morning was John Quincy Adams.

Adams’ initial reaction was that ‘he appears to me, to undertake proving rather too much; and not confine himself to the single question in controversy’. The document, in truth, was sprawling, unreadable to all but the most dedicated student of the arcane features of the shipping industry and maritime law. It took Adams, who was such a student, nearly a week to work through it. Upon reflection, he decided that Madison was on to something – ‘I am, upon the whole, much pleased’. [from ‘Grading Madison’s Examination’, by Patrick J. Garrity]

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps it’s time to place a copy of that pamphlet on the desks of Congress again.

Have fun, examiningly.