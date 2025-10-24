I read a story that there was going to be a ‘No Kings’ rally here in Canada, and I really wanted to go, with a sign that said ‘No Kings’ and that would have a picture of King Charles with a red line through the picture. But then I thought that if I went to the rally with my sign, the organizers would scream ‘Nooooooo’!!!

Because it seems that the rally isn’t against kings! because here in Canada, they had changed the name of the rally from ‘No Kings’ to ‘No Tyrants’.

Hmmmm… that’s not a problem - I would simply cross out the word ‘Kings’ and write in the word ‘Tyrants’ instead. But of course my ‘No Tyrants’ sign would still have the picture of Charles with the red line across it! But I thought that somehow the organizers would see my new sign and again scream ‘Nooooooo’!!!

Canada should just make up our minds about what we’re for or against, because it’s becoming so confusing.

And my feathered friend chirped, only in Canada, eh!

And I read a story at Awful Avalanche, about a louse - ‘How General Louse Won The War’, that lice-borne diseases contributed to the death of Napoleon’s army during its 1812 invasion of Russia.

“However, more recently, scientists have uncovered DNA evidence that two other infectious diseases may have decimated the French troops… DNA proves that paratyphoid fever and lice-borne relapsing fever were the cause of the Grande Armée’s disastrous retreat, not epidemic typhus or trench fever as previously thought.”

But there is a fascinating part to the story about lice in Russia!

“To this day Russians insist that lice were virtually unknown in Russia until imported by French and Germans. There is some merit to this assertion. Russians and their Tatar neighbors long practiced sanitary practices such as saunas and smokehouses to help keep their bodies vermin-free.”

And I remember as a child, about learning about how the indigenous peoples in Canada also used smokehouses, called sweat lodges. But nowadays, in the land of the New Agers, it is claimed that the sweat lodge:

“is meant to encourage a sweating out of toxins and negative energy that create disorder and imbalance in life. In this way, the sweat lodge ceremony cleanses the body, mind and soul… the sweat lodge is a sacred place, likened to the womb of Mother Earth. Sweats are therefore deeply spiritual and cultural experiences…”

Yet, I tend to think that the indigenous peoples used the lodges the same as the Russians - to kill the pests and bugs!!! I suppose that in the summer nights here in Canada, some of us sit around the camp fire to keep the mosquitoes away, but perhaps some Canadians sit around and stare at the fire, and try to be at one with the universe.

And my feathered friend chirped, only in Canada, eh?

And then I read a story about the ancestors of the indigenous people in China - ‘Million-year-old skull from central China rewrites human evolution timeline’, that changes our view of the timeline of human evolution.

“They concluded that the split between early human lineages occurred far earlier than the fossil record previously indicated… that there is still so much to discover about the origins of humanity, far beyond what we currently know.”

However, my understanding of so-called ‘human evolution’ is that many millions of years ago, a variety of genera and species of hominins lived all across this planet, until one day, one of those species began to make tools out of stone. And ‘human evolution’ was not about our DNA, or our height or weight, or our skull size, or any of our physical characteristics, but it was about how that IDEA of tool-making was freely taught and learned and spread among the other species of hominins, who then also became human. While the great apes remained tool users, we humans are descended from tool-makers.

And because yesterday was the first day of Shuang Jiang - Frost’s Descent, the 18th term in the ancient Chinese solar astronomical calendar , I watched a video about Shuang Jiang, the last solar term for autumn, and how Dominic takes us to the town of Zhuangli, in Shaanxi province, where we learn about the persimmon fruit, (there are over 1000 species of persimmons in China) and about picking them just before they ripen, when they are best for making persimmon cake, and quickly peeling them and hanging them to air dry, then massaging and pinching them so that they become delicious persimmon cakes.

Have fun and Happy Shuang Jiang!