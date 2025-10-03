I read a very strange book, that is more like a devious attempt to attack Christianity – ‘The Jesus Papers’ (2006) written by Michael Baigent. Some people may recognize the author’s name from an earlier scurrilous book – ‘Holy Blood, Holy Grail’ (1982) that was also written by Michael Baigent, along with Richard Leigh and Henry Lincoln, that I had read many, many years ago, and that at that time, I had assumed to have been a polished product of the British Secret Intelligence Service.

Baigent and his co-authors tried to tell us a made-up story that somehow Jesus didn’t die but was able to escape to Europe, where he married Mary Magdalene, and they had children – whose descendants just happened to become the royal families of Europe!?!? [Perhaps, this where they got that divine right of kings stuff!]

And this line of nonsense was continued with the publishing of some more books – ‘The Messianic Legacy’ (1986) written by Michael Baigent, Richard Leigh and Henry Lincoln, and ‘The Temple and the Lodge’ (1989) by Michael Baigent and Richard Leigh. And after these, their next book tells of their work with Robert Eisenman, the director of the Institute for the Study of Judaeo-Christian Origins at California State University Long Beach, and about their obsession in promoting their interpretation of the Dead Sea Scrolls – ‘The Dead Sea Scrolls Deception’ (1991) written by Michael Baigent and Richard Leigh. Then Baigent and Leigh wrote two other books – ‘The Elixir and the Stone, The Tradition of Magic and Alchemy’ (1997) and ‘The Inquisition’ (1999).

The next book in the series, is the book that I just read – ‘The Jesus Papers’ (2006) written by Michael Baigent, that continues the myth of the Dead Sea scrolls. It states the purpose of the book on page 260:

“First, the scrolls provide ample evidence that the New Testament and Jesus emerged from a pre-existing messianic Jewish context. This reveals that Christianity is not based upon a unique event in history but was part of an existing movement that even used the term ‘son of God’, formerly thought to be unknown in Judaism and so a particular marker of Christianity. Second, the scrolls call into question the theological unity of the Gospels. They provide the key to exposing the deep theological clash between James — the brother of Christ and leader of the Jerusalem messianic community — and Paul, who never knew Jesus. This clash reveals a deep and irreconcilable split in the New Testament, particularly on the question of the law as maintained, for example, in the Pauline writings, where freedom from the law is expressed, and in the Letter of James, which stresses adherence to it.”

Although the book doesn’t succeed in its purpose, (or in proving anything, other than making assertions) it does seem to go out of its way to attack two important people: Father Roland de Vaux (1903-1971) and Pope Benedict XVI (1927-2022).

I remember Father de Vaux from many years ago, when he had worked on the Dead Sea scrolls for the Catholic Church and his understanding of the scrolls was quite different from Baigent’s. De Vaux was also part of the writing of a new French translation of the bible – ‘Bible de Jerusalem’ (1956), that was then used for a new English translation – ‘The Jerusalem Bible’ (1966), that I liked, especially after I found out that in it, J.R.R. Tolkien had translated the Book of Jonah.

And today, I think that in remembering Pope Benedict XVI, we might like to recall his ‘Address at Ben Gurion International Airport, Tel Aviv’ (May 15, 2009) where he said:

“Let it be universally recognized that the State of Israel has the right to exist, and to enjoy peace and security within internationally agreed borders. Let it be likewise acknowledged that the Palestinian people have a right to a sovereign independent homeland, to live with dignity and to travel freely. Let the two-state solution become a reality, not remain a dream. And let peace spread outwards from these lands, let them serve as a ‘light to the nations’, bringing hope to the many other regions that are affected by conflict.”

Pope Benedict XVI chose the name Benedict in honor of Pope Benedict XV, who was pope during world war I – a war that he called the ‘suicide of civilized Europe’, and during which he declared the church’s neutrality during that war so that he could attempt to negotiate a peace, and help in needed humanitarian efforts.

Getting back to the book ‘The Jesus Papers’, after reading through all of his ramblings, by page 267, he finally gets to talking about the actual ‘Jesus Papers’. Baigent claims that he had once met a wealthy Israeli businessman, who had found two papyrus documents in old Jerusalem - documents that were supposedly written in Aramaic text and that he somehow dated to around 34 AD and supposedly were written by ‘the messiah of the children of Israel’, defending himself to the Jewish court. Apparently, he claims, the Catholic Church asked that they be destroyed, but instead the business man agreed that they wouldn’t be published for another 25 years.

Anyway, eventually, this person showed the papers to Baigent, who unfortunately couldn’t read them in the ancient language, but insists on their authenticity?!?! but we don’t get to learn about them, other than this vague hint (or threat) that they somehow exist.

And so, our story ends, with only the author’s promise that they somehow, somewhere, exist in a safe deposit box. But we will probably never know. I think that people refer to this as a nothing-burger.

But then I got to thinking, and I wondered whether there is any connection between the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls, and the founding of the state of Israel, both occurring around the same time in 1947?!?!?!

Perhaps that could be the theme of another book.

