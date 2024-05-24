I read a story about cow farts - ‘Is Beef Production A Major Contributor To Climate Change?’, that asks, if the methane emitted from cows come from digesting the grass that they eat, what happens if they don’t eat the grass? Because the grass would otherwise eventually die and decay and that would produce methane too. So what makes more methane? cow farts or bacterial decay?

A study done in Florida found that if the cows are removed, the ecosystem gives off MORE methane. Why is that?

“When cattle graze on land, the plants prioritize root growth over the plant matter above the surface. The deeper the roots, the more plants sequester carbon in the soil through the photosynthesis process. Grazing also removes grasses from a pasture, which reduces the dead plant matter that falls to the soil and decomposes, which also produces greenhouse gasses.”

Or they might just pave the pasture, and put up some sunbeam catchers. But I think I’d prefer the cows - farts and all.

Then I read a story about secessionists in Oregon - ‘13th conservative Oregon county approves measure to secede and join ‘Greater Idaho’, that the rural counties in eastern Oregon are fed up with the policies of the more urban western Oregon, and they voted to leave and to join Idaho instead!

Then a little birdie whispered to me that if that happens, we’ll be wondering ‘where has Oregon?’

Then I read another story, with a nice video, about our zebrafish at the Chinese space station - ‘Aquatic antics: Fish exhibit disorientation in China Space Station’, that occasionally they swim upside down or in circles!!

It looks like it’s going just swimmingly.

Have fun. swimmingly.