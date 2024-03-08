I read a story about whether Canada will be sending any of our troops to Ukraine - ‘Canada Considering Sending Troops to Ukraine for Training’, that Canada had been training troops in Ukraine starting in 2014, but after February 2022, Canada then trained Ukrainian troops in Britain, Poland and especially in Latvia - where Canada has about 1,000 troops, and has plans to spend $2.6 Billion in order to double that number by 2026. The Defence Minister Bill Blair said that:

“Right now, circumstances are not appropriate for that training to take place in Ukraine, but we’re going to continue to train. We have had a number of discussions with Ukrainians that suggest when the conditions are right, we may be able to return.”

So, Canada hasn’t ruled out sending its own troops into Ukraine, and obviously Canada hasn’t thought about the Russian reaction, as we continue to hide behind America’s coat-tails.

Then, I read a story about Canada being sued over sending military equipment to Israel - Palestinian Canadians sue Foreign Minister Joly over arms exports to Israel, as a way to stop Canada contributing to the genocide being committed in Gaza. This comes after the Canadian government authorized $28 million for military exports to Israel.

And, I read another story about Canada being sued, after falsely accusing Chinese-Canadian community organizations of being spies for China - ‘Chinese community organizations in Montreal sue Royal Canadian Mounted Police for defamation’, and that spreading these lies was part of a witch hunt against the Chinese-Canadian community.

So then I read a story about other lies that are spread in Canada accusing China of cultural genocide in Xinjiang - ‘Xinjiang delegation: The so-called cultural genocide in Xinjiang is completely a rumor’, and the story talks about some of the ways in which the Chinese government has increased funding to protect Uyghur culture, such as the ‘Muqam Art’.

And I read another story, by my friend Jeff Brown - ‘How the Chinese People are Conquering the West’s Deadly Color Revolution in Muslim Xinjiang Province’, about the steps that China took to stop the western-funded terrorists there.

Finally I read a story about claims that ‘China’s economy has peaked’, or that ‘China’s economy has hit a wall’ - “The ‘China Economic Collapse Theory’ Collapses Again”, and it compares the economies of China with the United States. And Professor Shi Zhengfu said that:

“most of China’s debts are backed by high-quality assets, while most of the U.S. debts are backed by illusory financial derivatives. This is the biggest difference between the debts of China and the United States.”

And as for the difference in solving their debt problems, in China he said that:

“as long as we emancipate our minds and give full play to the advantages of China’s socialist system, we can turn ‘crises’ into ‘opportunities’.”

But then I read a story about how the United States was dealing with its debt problem - ‘Why They Are Creating $1 Trillion Of Debt Every 100 Days’, and that they had to continue increasing the debt up to the skies or it might fall down, and it said that:

“The house of cards, built upon a crumbling foundation of debt comes crashing down when deficits are allowed to drop below $1 trillion. Running in place gets more expensive by the day ... Now it requires $1 trillion of new debt every 100 days to achieve nothing but remaining static economically.”

I think we should follow China’s example of turning crises into opportunities.

Have fun. opportunistically.