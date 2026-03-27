On the Trail of the Treasonous

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Magdalena Therrien's avatar
Magdalena Therrien
2h

Maurice Strong and David Suzuki must be rubbing their hands gleefully over the news of Canada having minus population growth. So sad!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerald Therrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture