I’ve been reading some stories that the war against Iran is supposed to be about defending democracy, but then I read that:

United Arab Emirates has no elections, and has absolute rule by seven emirs;

Saudi Arabia has no elections, and has an appointed Consultative Assembly;

Qatar has no elections, and has an appointed Consultative Assembly;

Kuwait currently has no elections, it used to have a partially elected and partially appointed National Assembly but it has been suspended since 2024;

Bahrain has elections for its lower council but has an appointed upper council in its National Assembly; and

Oman has elections for its Consultative Assembly but has an appointed Council of State.

Somehow it doesn’t seem like this war is about making the world safe for Democracy.

And my feathered friend chirped that he doesn’t think there’ll be any vote on it, anyway!

And I read some stories that the war is aimed against Russia, and about stopping the building of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) that would connect Russia with Iran.

And I read some stories that the war is aimed against China, and about stopping the building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that would connect China with Iran.

And I read some stories that the war is aimed at India, and about breaking up the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa group of countries (BRICS) that would connect India with Russia and China, through Iran.

And then I read a story by our good friend, Cynthia Chung - ‘The Real Agenda Behind the Iran War’, and Cynthia explains that this war is about economics.

“As the U.S. economy weakens it further risks losing its position as the world economic hegemon and because it has positioned itself to become an increasingly hyper-financialized debtor economy, losing this hegemon status will be what causes this entire House of Cards to come crashing down… This system entirely relies on the ‘faith’ that American Supremacy will continue on. Not just from Americans, but also from its foreign investors who own 32% of U.S. debt, where over $8 trillion is at risk if a foreign dump were to occur. That is enough to collapse the U.S. economy… Thus, if investors lose ‘faith’ in American Supremacy the House of Cards will come tumbling down. There is no real economy to fall back on after decades of deindustrialisation since the murder of Kennedy… The American people have been lied to once again. The reason why the U.S. economy is collapsing is not because the ‘world’ was taking advantage of U.S., as the sales pitch for the 2025 tariffs claimed, but rather because the American economy has been taken over by Wall Street…

But first, I went back and re-read the first two parts of this series - ‘The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Iran & Greenland’ and ‘The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Iran & Greenland Part II’, before I continued reading ‘The Real Agenda Behind the Iran War?’

These are not measured actions against Iran, when you are treating the entire world as collateral damage. This is not a move that is being done out of strength, but rather out of weakness and desperation. The United States has shown that if it cannot control the region of the Middle East it is ready to literally set the whole thing on fire.

And Cynthia’s brilliant insight that this is being done, not out of strength, but out of desperation, cleared up a lot for me, and I hope it’ll clear up a lot for President Trump, too, when he reads it.

Because it left me wondering that maybe the North Atlanteans aren’t playing 5D chess at all, perhaps they’re really playing a desperate game of chicken, to try to defend their empire.

And my feathered friend chirped, but it’s nuclear chicken they’re playing around with!

And then I read another story - ‘Canada’s population has dropped for the first time since Confederation’ that the future of Canada is in big trouble, because our population is now actually decreasing. If the first sign of a growing economy is a growing population, then our economy has a very serious problem of zero growth.

So, it seems that our government can either try to win a game of nuclear chicken, or it can try to defend the nuclear family.

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps that’s what the war in Iran is also about - what is worth defending.

Have fun, defendingly.