In order to have a proper perspective of the Jewish fight against the genocide in Gaza, I think it is necessary to go back in time and look at the Jewish fight for a boycott of Hitler’s Germany. This high-lites the philosophical and political difference between the American Jewish Committee (against the boycott) and the American Jewish Congress (for the boycott).

The following is taken from ‘The Unauthorized Biography of George Bush’, by Webster Tarpley and Anton Chaitkin, chapter 2 – ‘The Hitler Project’:

“… on March 31, 1933, the American Jewish Committee, controlled by the Warburgs, and the B’nai B’rith, heavily influenced by the Sulzbergers (New York Times), issued a formal, official joint statement of the two organizations, counseling “that no American boycott against Germany be encouraged”, and advising “that no further mass meetings be held or similar forms of agitation be employed.” The American Jewish Committee and the B’nai B’rith (mother of the ‘Anti-Defamation League’) continued with this hardline, no-attack-on-Hitler stance all through the 1930s, blunting the fight mounted by many Jews and other anti-fascists.” [ibid, pg. 37]

“The American Jewish Congress hired Jacob Chaitkin [father of Anton Chaitkin] as the legal director of the boycott against Nazi Germany. The American Federation of Labor cooperated with Jewish and other groups in the anti-import boycott. On the other side, virtually all the Nazi trade with the United States was under the supervision of the Harriman interests and functionaries such as Prescott Bush, father of President George Bush.” [ibid, pg. 41]

I think that I need to read that whole chapter again, and to learn from history.

