1. Regime Changes Coming in Asia ?

So, I was watching a podcast on The New Atlas with Brian Berletic called “US Proxy Jailed in Cambodia for Treason Amid US Meddling Region-wide in Asia”

and he’s talking about the US/UK plans for a color revolution in Cambodia, and he’s showing a chart of the sponsors who gave money to this opposition group.

OK, so there’s the usual culprit the NED, National Endowment for Democracy, but then farther down the list is this thing called The Canada Fund. What is that?

Well … it turns out it’s “The Canada Fund for Local Initiatives”, run by the Canadian government and it gives out $26 million each year to over 120 countries. How many other color revolutions has Canada helped to fund through this damn thing?

Uhhhmmm … Asking for a friend.

2. A New lab-leak story?

People in Kazakhstan are getting nervous about the US bio-lab there. I read this article in China Daily, “Biological lab funded by US sparks alarm”. https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202303/08/WS6407cb71a31057c47ebb2f52.html

“TASS news agency last January reported that social media speculated that experts in chemical protective suits were working near the lab due to ‘a leak of dangerous pathogens’.”

“The Biological Threat Reduction Program of the US Department of Defense, or DoD, has reportedly supported a total of 336 biolabs across regions, including Africa, East Europe, Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, as well as several biosecurity labs operated directly by the DoD overseas, according to a report presented by the US to the Meeting of the Biological Weapons Convention in November 2021.”

Apparently, the US admits to having at least 336 biolabs, but not to any leaks that are suspected by the local population. I wonder how many of these 336 labs are leaky?

I think Victoria Nuland is about to say that there’s ‘No leaks anywhere - zero, zilch zed! only that one lab in China has leaks.’

I guess those other 336 labs use ‘Flex Seal’ or something. Just saying.

3. Float like a butterfly, but think like a bee ?

“Can insects have culture? Puzzle-solving bumblebees show it's possible” https://www.npr.org/2023/03/07/1161627795/can-insects-have-culture-puzzle-solving-bumblebees-show-its-possible

It’s an interesting article, but my thinking has a different spin to it. I think it shows that not only are bees ‘social insects’ but even their tiny brains have a form of memory or ‘reminiscence’, as Plato would call it. I think this reminiscence or recollection or memory, can be found in all things that possess ‘life’.

Including us human bee-ings. ;)

Have fun.