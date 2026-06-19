Tomorrow is the anniversary of the birth of James Morris.

James Morris, who later changed his name to Jimmy Driftwood, was born in Timbo, Arkansas on June 20th 1907. After attending John Brown College, he earned a degree in education from Arkansas State Teacher’s College, and while he was teaching, he started writing songs as a way to interest his students in history.

Throughout his lifetime, he would write over 6,000 folk songs, but (for me) his most memorable song (that he wrote in 1936) was a story about ‘The Battle of New Orleans’. He passed away on July 12, 1998, at the ripe old age of 91.

Jimmy Driftwood

Note: If King Charles does set foot in the United States again, I would hope that instead of getting an ovation from Congress, he’d be greeted with a raucous singing of this folk song of Jimmie Driftwood.

The Battle Of New Orleans

Well… in 1814 we took a little trip

Along with Colonel Jackson down the mighty Mississip.

We took a little bacon and we took a little beans

And we met the BLOODY BRITISH near the town of New Orleans.

We fired our guns and the British kept a-comin’

But there wasn’t nigh as many as there was a while ago.

We fired once more and they began to runnin’

On down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico.

We looked down the river and we seen the British come

And there must have been a hunnerd of ‘em beatin on the drum.

They stepped so high and they made their bugles ring

While we stood beside our cotton bales ‘n’ didn’t say a thing.

Old Hickory said we could take ‘em by surprise

If we didn’t fire our muskets till we looked ‘em in the eye.

We held our fire ‘till we seed their faces well

Then we opened up the squirrel guns and really GAVE ‘EM HELL.

We fired our guns and the British kept a-comin’

But there wasn’t nigh as many as there was a while ago.

We fired once more and they began to runnin’

On down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico.

They ran through the briars and they ran through the brambles

And they ran through the bushes where a rabbit couldn’t go.

They ran so fast that the hounds couldn’t catch ‘em

On down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico.

We fired our guns and the British kept a-comin’

But there wasn’t nigh as many as there was a while ago.

We fired once more and they began to runnin’

On down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico.

Have fun, singingly.

P.S. I will be taking some time off for some needed R&R, and will be visiting my wife’s homeland of Switzerland. The Blip Report should return next month.