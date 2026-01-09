With all the talk about Greenland lately, I wondered what it was all about, and how Greenland got to be a part of Denmark in the first place.

Well…. it seems we first have to go back to the year 1380, when Denmark became a part of the ‘Kingdom of Norway and Denmark’. And then we move forward to the year 1775, when the Kingdom ‘claimed’ that Greenland was a part of their kingdom – even though no Danes or Norwegians lived there, only native Inuits.

However, it seems that although no records of Danish colonization of Greenland existed (apparently any records may have been lost in a fire they had) there was a reference in some old Icelandic sagas, talking about some Vikings, like Eric the Red, who sailed to a place called Greenland (although these Vikings didn’t stay there long). But nonetheless, this Viking saga must prove beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Denmark discovered Greenland and that therefore it belongs to their Kingdom!?!

Now of course, while the powers-that-be questioned the historical truth behind some other sagas like King Arthur, or Odysseus and the Trojan War, nonetheless, these particular 800-year-old Icelandic sagas are considered to be the 100% gospel-truth!!! [Honest to God, Denmark’s claim to Greenland rested on this 800-year-old assertion!!!] Of course, of course, no questions asked!!!

Although, if their reasoning holds, the Icelandic sagas also talked of those Vikings who discovered a place called Vinland (that some people falsely claim to be Canada), but therefore Canada also should belong to Denmark!!!

Or perhaps, if DNA analysis proves that the Inuit of Greenland originally came from northern Canada, does Greenland belong to Canada, perhaps??? or if before Canada, they originally came from north-eastern Asia, then which Asian country could lay claim to Greenland, I wonder?!? But, I digress. Now, back to our story.

Ok, so then… in 1807, after the United Kingdom’s bombardment of Copenhagen, the Kingdom of Denmark and Norway allied with Napoleon’s France. But with the defeat of Napoleon in 1814, the Kingdom of Denmark and Norway was forced to make peace and to sign treaties with the United Kingdom, and with the Swedish Kingdom – that gave Norway to Sweden, but that allowed Denmark to keep their overseas colonies – Faroe islands, Iceland and Greenland!!! So, Greenland was still a part of Denmark - at least according to the Kingdoms of Sweden and Britain.

That is, until World War Two…

[the following story I found at Mikeypedia Wikipedia - Greenland in WW2]

“The fall of Denmark in April 1940 to Nazi Germany, left the Danish colony of Greenland an unoccupied territory of an occupied nation, under the possibility of seizure by the United Kingdom, United States, or Canada. [or Germany perhaps]. The UK and Canada initially laid plans to occupy points of interest on the island, but the United States, still neutral, firmly rejected ‘third party’ intervention there. The sheriffs (landsfogeder) of South and North Greenland, Eske Brun and Aksel Svane, invoking the emergency clause of a 1925 law specifying how Greenland was ruled, declared Greenland a self-ruling territory, believing this to be in the best interests of the colony as Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany. This step was taken in coordination with the Danish ambassador to the United States, Henrik Kauffmann, and the U.S. State Department, and comported with the American declaration of 1920 that no third nation would necessarily be accepted as a sovereign in Greenland. This diplomatic stance was seen as an extension of the Monroe Doctrine… Since the United States would not offer diplomatic recognition and aid to Greenland unless the local administration was independent, the sheriffs informed the local advisory parliament (Landsraad) on 3 May that ‘there was no choice’ but to act as a sovereign nation… In the event that Canada attempted to occupy the colony, they were worried that ‘Free Norwegian Forces’ [that were present in Canada] would be stationed in the area. This was a cause for concern, as the Norwegians had been vying for control over part of the territory until the Permanent Court of International Justice settled the dispute in 1933. [note: this ‘World Court’ was attached to the League of Nations] Instead, they requested the protection of the United States… the United States maintained neutrality and still preempted British-Canadian plans for the island… [In 1941] the United Kingdom and Canada pressed for an operation to establish an airfield near Cape Farewell. This led the United States and the Greenland government to formalize an American protectorate to preserve the island’s neutrality. Following surveys in 1940 and 1941, two locations for air bases were located, and a naval base established close to Ivigtut… President Franklin D. Roosevelt took a strong personal interest in Greenland’s fate. On 9 April 1941, the anniversary of the German occupation, the Danish envoy Kauffmann, against the instructions of his government, signed an executive agreement with Secretary of State Cordell Hull, allowing the presence of American troops and making Greenland a de facto United States protectorate… When the United States entered the war with Germany on 11 December 1941, Greenland became a warring nation. Remaining contact with Copenhagen was broken off, rationing and daylight saving time was introduced, and local currency and stamps printed… Relations with the Americans were excellent, as they provided news, provisions, humanitarian aid, and entertainment in addition to greatly expanding the island’s infrastructure… On 5 May 1945, Greenlanders celebrated the liberation of Denmark in Nuuk. The Greenland Administration under Eske Brun surrendered its emergency powers and again came under direct control from Copenhagen.”

This was until 1951 when an agreement was signed between the Kingdom of Denmark and President Harry S Truman of the United States:

“that granted the US the right to operate existing facilities in Greenland and to establish additional bases as needed under the provision of the NATO treaty. In recognition of Danish sovereignty, the flags of both countries were to fly at all military bases, the division of responsibility at each site to be determined by separate agreements… the US was entitled to build and operate facilities at selected sites, improve harbors, entrances and anchorages, and control traffic of all aircraft, ships and submarines.” [from Polar Imperative, by Shelagh Grant, pages 290-291]

And so, by this 1951 agreement, the United States recognized Danish sovereignty over Greenland. Aaahh (but here’s the kicker)… according to Article XIV:

“This agreement shall remain in effect for the duration of the North Atlantic Treaty.”

So it seems that the very existence of the NATO gives to Denmark the sovereignty over Greenland.

And my feathered friend chirped, what if there was no NATO?

Hmmm… Perhaps, this could mean that if the United States pulls out of NATO, then this 1951 agreement is null and void??? And perhaps, this could mean that Greenland would revert back to being an American protectorate???

This is all very interesting, my feathered friend. There is much more to this story than initially meets the eye, because if the race for Greenland has already started, then President Trump is way out in front of the angry and wrathful North Atlanteans.

[Although Mikeypedia Wikipedia says that due to the North Atlanteans in Denmark, LGBTQ rights in Greenland are some of the most extensive in the whole world, although it seems that most of the LGBTQers end up moving back to Copenhagen.]

PS: It seems that in 1910, a couple of Danish explorers, named Knud Rasmussen and Peter Freuchen, set up a trading post in north-western Greenland, calling it ‘Thule’, after the Latin term - ‘ultima Thule’, because it was the northern-most trading post. But, since some of the occult Nazis considered ‘Thule’ to be the home of the ancient aryan race, I’m glad that President Trump had the name of the Thule Air Base (built in 1951) changed to Pituffik Space Base. Pituffik was the Inuit name of the original small native settlement there.

Have fun. Saga-ly.