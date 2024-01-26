Wild fires revisited

Remember all the scare stories last spring about how the wildfires in Canada were the result of global warmings … well …

I read a story about a man in Quebec who pleaded guilty to FOURTEEN counts of arson - ‘Que. man pleads guilty to starting 14 fires amid historic wildfire season’, and a couple days later, a man in Nova Scotia was charged with arson - ‘Nova Scotia man charged with starting province’s largest-ever wildfire’.

I know that this doesn’t prove that all the forest fires were caused by arson, but it is appearing that a pattern seems to be developing here, n’est-ce pas?

But then I read this story about Bill Gates’s plan to cut down tress and bury them?!? - ‘Bill Gates is funding a scheme to cut down 70 million acres of forests in North America’

So, while we in Canada are breath-takingly burning down our trees, and maybe burying them, it is refreshing to see that China is not following the same script - ‘China completes 125 mln mu of afforestation and improvement on grassland, reclaims 28.57 mln mu of desertified land’, and I read that this afforestation project is in addition to China’s wetland restoration projects.

It seems that China actually tries to accomplish what it says it is going to do - have modernization & industrialization while also improving the ecology and landscape, while the North Atlanteans seem to be full of hot air, or trying to bury the problem.

Water wars revisited

And remember the stories about how these big data centers use up so much water and electricity in order to cool down their computers … well …

I read a story about how China is experimenting with locating a data center underwater - ‘Initial phase of world's first commercial undersea data center maintains stable operation’, so that maybe it could be cooled without draining other needed supplies of freshwater!!! an interesting approach.

And I read another story about how China just mapped the whole South China Sea - ‘China releases geological exploration achievements in South China Sea’, that took them 25 years, but now China has completed a geographic and geologic survey for all the mineral and marine resources!!!

And while Chinese planners are working on solving problems, our North Atlantean problem-solvers were busy at Davos with other plans - ‘Dark Davos: Escort Services Completely Booked As WEF Begins’. Perhaps the WEF should be renamed as the World Erotic Forum?!?! I guess you could say that China is working under water, while the WEFers are working under cover?!?!

Or, as they say at the ‘Five Eyes’ - ay ay ay ay ay!!!!!

Cave art revisited

Now, while I very much like reading books about petroglyphs and rock art in Canada, I’ve also read stories about cave art in France, like the Lascaux cave from about 15,000 years ago, and I’ve also read stories about cave art in Australia that date back to maybe 30,000 years ago.

And I just read a story about cave art in China from as far back as 50,000 years ago!!!! - ‘Relics dating back to 53,000 years ago discovered on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau’, and possibly extending back to 80,000 years ago!!! I was wondering if all these cave artists are connected, somehow? Maybe someone will write a book called ‘Out of Asia’?!?

Anyway, this discovery should at least blow some mental gaskets among the Smithsonian spoon-benders.

Robert Burns revisited

And yesterday we revisited the birthday of one of our poets of freedom, Robert Burns. And please … his name was not Robbie or Rabbie or anything that brings to mind a drinking fest … his name was Robert - R.O.B.E.R.T. Thank you.

And we also should revisit those genuine emotions that he liked to share with us. Unlike today, where something called sorrow is portrayed as someone enraged and unconsolable, we need only listen to an honest singing of the simple words from one of Robert’s songs:

“O ye'll tak' the high road, and I'll tak' the low road,

And I'll be in Scotland afore ye,

But me and my true love will never meet again,

On the bonnie, bonnie banks o' Loch Lomond.”

to know what sorrow, and joy, could truly be.

Have fun, revisitingly.