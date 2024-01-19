Da Han

Tomorrow is the first day of ‘Da Han’, the coldest moment of a year, and the last of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese calendar. And so I watched a video about Da Han, Greater Cold, that’s about Harbin, a city that became a major railway hub about 100 years ago, when Tsarist Russia built a railway, through this part of China, to its port at Vladivostok, and that’s how Harbin was born. The video shows some of the European architecture, the large railway trafficking system, and the bridges and rope-way across the river, whose frozen water is used to make the fantastic ice sculptures for the Ice and Snow Festival.

Aaaah … those Chinese … instead of complaining about the bitter cold, and praying for global warming like us Canadians, they make it a festival and a big tourist attraction!!! It all makes you start to fall in love with China and the way they think.

And then I read a story about some American airmen who DID fall in love with China - ‘US airman who fell in love with the Chinese people’, and about the ‘Flying Tigers’ - ‘who helped the Chinese people in their in their War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression’. A delegation from the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation had been invited to visit China as part of an effort to promote China-American friendship, and included 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation descendants of the Flying Tigers.

Mao and Xi

And then I found this story that recounts another trip to China, but one that was made in 1938-1939, by Russian reporter and cameraman Roman Karmen to report on China’s war against the Japanese aggression - ‘I Shall Never Forget You, Yan'an — The Red Regime in Karmen’s Camera’. And there is a video about a book that was published about Karmen’s visit, and it includes Karmen’s visit with Mao in May 1939, at Mao’s cave dwelling in Yanan, and the video actually captures 12 seconds of Mao writing at his desk!!! [from 8:20 to 8:32].

That was the time when the 45 year-old Mao was writing about his ideas of ‘people’s war’ and about his ‘new democracy’, and was working on building a united front against the Japanese. These writings from that period would become the core beginnings of Mao Zedong thought.

And … it was also at this time in 1938, that a Canadian doctor, Norman Bethune, arrived at Yanan!!! Mao would write an obituary to Bethune on his untimely death in November 1939, that would become required reading during the Cultural Revolution!

[Bethune is someone that I must find the time to write about some day]

And then I read a very interesting article by Ramin Mazaheri - ‘Mao’s famous Cultural Revolution swim across the Yangzi River finally explained’, that is a positive look at Mao and the Cultural Revolution - something that has been much mis-aligned and mis-understood here in Canada. And I remember reading somewhere that during the Cultural Revolution, a young 15-year old Xi Jinping was sent to Liangjiahe (about 100 kilometres from Yanan), and like Mao, he too lived in a cave dwelling there. So, that’s something that Mao and Xi have in common, and look at how well these two have turned out.

[Note to self: add to my bucket list that someday I need to visit Yanan and Liangjiahe]

And, by the by, December 26th was Mao’s birthday. He would have been 130 years old.

Have fun, happy birthday Mao, and happy Da Han!