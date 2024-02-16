I read a story that the Canadian government is investigating whether foreigners are spying on us - ‘Canada a 'high-priority' target for Chinese interference, CSIS doc tells Hogue inquiry’, but it seems that the real problem is that most of the evidence is either secret or highly redacted:

“the commission is wrestling with the question of how to conduct a public inquiry when most of its documentary evidence includes sensitive or secret government information”

… so the public can’t see this evidence - due to our own government’s interference!!!

So, I read two stories about what China thinks about all this - ‘Five Eyes alliance smears China for hacking to cover up for itself’ and ‘Foreign cyber spies attack information systems of key departments, enterprises, stealing sensitive data’, and it seems that the real problem may actually be Canada conducting foreign interference and spying on China!!!

And so I read a story about what it is that Canada might be spying on - ‘Chinese mainland sees rise in number of high-value invention patents’. Maybe this is the only way Canada can keep up with China?!?

Instead of spending more money on research, we have to spend more money on dealing with the increasing numbers of opioid deaths and homelessness?!?

But contrary to this anti-China stuff, I read a story that Elon Musk has a look-a-like in China and so he thinks he may be part Chinese - ‘Elon Musk replies to Chinese twin brother: Maybe I'm partly Chinese’.

I’m wondering if the look-a-like replied - ‘yeah, you wish!’

But then, I read kept reading about these Canadian government hearings, and I read a story that one of the Uyghur groups pulled out from testifying - ‘Uyghur group withdraws from foreign interference inquiry’, saying that:

“the victims won’t be protected” and “the process could put victims at risk”.

And so, I read a story about Xinjiang, trying to find out what it is that the Uyghurs have to be protected from, and I read a marvelous story about the Spring Festival - ‘Thousands of drones create stunning Spring Festival show in Xinjiang’, and that maybe the Uyghurs were being forced to watch the most brilliant drone and light show of anywhere in the world.

You wouldn’t have to force me to watch that. Although we don’t know how to do that here in Canada. Say … maybe that’s what we’re spying on China for?!? If we do hack into it, I hope that our government doesn’t keep in secret or redacted, and that we could get to watch it someday.

Then I read a story about a food delivery driver in China who helped save a person from committing suicide - ‘Courier saves man ordering last meal’.

And so I thought, that with the North Atlanteans on the verge of collapse and perhaps contemplating suicide, that maybe there’s still hope for our survival - but we’ll need to order a take-out and delivery of ideas from China!!!

Have fun. ideally.