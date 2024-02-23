I’ve been reading a lot of stories about Navalny - someone that most of us had never heard of before, but now, someone that we are about to become experts on. And there seem to be two different versions of him.

First is the North Atlantean version that seems to be a remake of ‘West Side Story’. And maybe they’ll get ‘Tony’ Blair, or maybe ‘Tony’ Blinken, to sing their version of:

“Navalny … they just killed a man named Navalny …”

But, after wiping the tears from our eyes, we might read a story about how even Amnesty International had to change their opinion of him, after some complaints that some of his comments -

“reached the threshold of advocacy of hatred, at odds with our definition of a POC”.

I think that it might have been when he called immigrants - ‘cockroaches’, and some people said that he was a white-supremacist.

And I read a story by Scott Ritter - ‘The Tragic Death of a Traitor’, that shows his connection to the NED’s plans for color revolution in Russia.

And then I read a very interesting story by John Helmer - WHAT HAPPENED TO ALEXEI NAVALNY THIS TIME ROUND, that talks about how the North Atlantean un-proven propaganda had claimed that he was poisoned in 2021, but that:

“the Novichok in his airport cup of tea, in his hotel water bottle, and then in his underpants which causes Navalny’s collapse, but fails to be detected by Russian doctors in Omsk, by German doctors in Berlin and Munich, and then by Swedish and French state laboratories …”

and there’s a link to an earlier story of Helmer’s from October 2021, about how this first so-called poisoning was a result of his drug addiction - Hair-Raising New Evidence, that says that:

“German clinical evidence of Alexei Navalny’s chronic use of lithium and benzodiazepine drugs before his sensational collapse last year is being withheld and covered up by the Berlin doctors who obtained the evidence from testing a sample of Navalny’s hair.”

And now, Helmer writes about this second so-called poisoning that:

“In speculation of poisoning as cause of death, there is at least as much likelihood that Navalny, his team, and their CIA and MI6 handlers devised a repeat of the August 2020 Tomsk operation; decided when Navalny met with his lawyer at the prison on February 14; but implemented two days later without the resuscitation Navalny himself was expecting.”

So, I’m starting to wonder if what really happened, was that Navalny was supposed to collapse from a so-called ‘poisoning’ and after getting revived, it could be blamed on the Russians and then it could be demanded that he must be brought to Germany again to cure him [and also to cover-up the evidence, perhaps].

But, this time something went wrong, because he wasn’t revived. I guess someone forgot to let the Russians in on the plan, perhaps.

Anyway … we may or may not find out the real story, but I like Helmer’s more-accurate version better, without all the west side’s song and dance.

Have fun, undanceably.