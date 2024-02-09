Loongs in China

For those who read the blip report on Monday, there was a wonderful comment by Jeff Brown that explains for us the workings of the Chinese calendar - ‘CHINESE LUNAR AND AGRICULTURAL CALENDARS EXPLAINED - A CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND CULTURAL SPECIAL EDITION’.

For those who are worried that the article is from 2016, don’t worry, this calendar has been working for 5,000 years, so it should still be good this year!

Tomorrow we can celebrate Chinese New Year, and it’s a festival that starts on the new moon after Li Chun, the beginning of Spring (that started last Sunday), and this year it’s the year of the dragon, or as it’s known in China - the year of the Loong.

So, I read some stories about ancient loongs - ‘Where did China's mythic loong come from?’, and ‘Jade pig-dragon: the earliest prototype of loong’, and ‘First Loong of China: A Neolithic masterpiece’, and that some of these jade loongs are from the Hongshang culture, that are dated back to maybe over 5,000 years ago - perhaps around the same time as they started using their solar calendar!!!

And then, I read a story about ancient fossils in Iran - ‘Discovery of 10 million-year-old fossils in Iran’, that shows a special area in Iran, the ‘Maragheh fossil paradise’ where they’ve found so many fossils of ancient animals, that are dated back to over 10 million years ago!!! And the most fascinating part is where it is said that:

“Geological and paleontological research shows that these animals are the ancestors of today's animals in Africa”.

Loonys in the west

And I then I read a story about China and Iraq - ‘China Poised To Take Further Control Of Iraq’s Key Southern Oil Assets’, that shows the work that China is doing to help rebuild the oil industry in Iraq, but that’s something that the North Atlanteans are very much against.

And you know, I’ve often wondered why, on the one hand, the North Atlanteans claim that we have to use more windmills and sunbeam catchers, and so, we have to wean ourselves off of using oil, BUT … on the other hand, the North Atlanteans are starting wars everywhere to ensure that they have control of this same oil. I mean, if we’re not going to use any oil anymore, then why do we care who has it? Something just doesn’t sound right about all this.

And, speaking of sounding right … the other day, I think I heard my wife say that my hearing isn’t so good anymore. I don’t know, I think it’s ok. But it’s because she said she wanted to watch a cooking show on the TV called ‘Cooking with Cheeses’ and I thought she said ‘Cooking with Jesus’, and so I asked her if it was about recipes for loaves and fishes. Anyway …

When I went to the local coffee shop the other day, I overheard some old geezers talking about the Middle East, and I think I heard one of them say that apparently … the Isr-oil-y Defence Forces were trying to grab control of the natural gas wells in the Gasa Strip. (I guess the Gas-a Strip, over there, must be like Gasoline Alley, over here). And all this didn’t sound too good, because he said the Isr-Oily army was run by some Nuts and Yahoos, who apparently like to sing ‘this land is my land, your land is my land, this land was made for Isr-oil-eeee !!!’ .

But then the other duffer said that it would be ok, cause the American Demander-in-Chief, Joe B-eye-for-an-eye-den would help them out, and that he’d probably go and bomb some oil field owners in Syria, and Iraq, and Yemen. I guess that’s just to make the Arabs have to use windmills and sunbeam catchers too, like us.

And then, I think he said that that’s why we have to keep pouring money down this Ukraine Drain, so that someday, we can get our hands on that Russky oil and gas, too.

And then the first old geezer kinda shrugged and said, oh well … I hope that somehow it’ll be oil wells that ends well. And I thought … yep, I hear ya.

Have fun. and Happy New Year.