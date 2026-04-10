Everyone in Canada should be excited by the Artemis 2 space flight that has a Canadian astronaut on board - Jeremy Hansen, and also excited when it should splashdown later today. So, I’ve been reading stories about the US space plans.

I read one story about the US space program – “The United States aims to return to the moon after 53 years; back then, it was eyeing the Soviet Union; now it’s China”, that reminds us that thanks to the Apollo program, the United States is the only country to have landed humans on the moon. But that following the gutting of NASA’s moon program by the Obama administration, President Trump restarted the US moon program in 2017, that was officially named Artemis – the twin goddess of Apollo in Greek mythology. But it says that the big problem is:

“Fearing being overtaken by China, the United States has introduced an aggressive timetable.”

Was the Artemis program made in order to further our exploration and discovery of the moon, or was it just to try to outdo China’s moon program. While China’s plan is for a moon landing by 2030, Artemis 4 will attempt an actual moon landing in 2028 - that is, if all goes according to plan!!!

So then, I read an older story about NASA’s space plans – “NASA responds to Musk again: There is only one goal, to land on the moon before China”, that tells the disagreements between the former NASA ‘acting’ administrator, Sean Duffy, and Elon Musk, over the delay in SpaceX’s launch vehicle, Starship.

“he [Duffy] publicly criticized SpaceX for its slow progress and suggested opening up competition for lunar landing contracts in order to achieve a manned return to the moon before China.”

However, Duffy wasn’t made the ‘permanent’ NASA administrator but instead the new NASA administrator, appointed by Trump, was Jared Isaacman, who is a billionaire and founder of a payment processor!?! [I’m not sure what that has to do with the space program!?!] and he is close to Musk. And it seems that Isaacman has changed everything.

So then, I read a story about the problems that Artemis is now having - “Trump wants to get the US back to the moon by 2028. Can NASA do it?”, because changes were made so that in 2027, Artemis 3 will test Lockheed-Martin’s Orion spacecraft in docking with one or two lunar landers (in near Earth orbit) – Bezos’s Blue Moon and Musk’s Starship, to see which lander will be used for Artemis 4 - which still has problems.

“It now appears that the United States has once again put the brakes on its own plans, and the probability of completing this 2028 timetable on time is extremely low. In contrast, [China’s] the Long March 10 rocket’s schedule looks more relaxed—probably its maiden flight in 2027, two launches in 2028, and two launches in 2029 to achieve the first manned lunar landing.”

The problem, as I see it, is that it seems that for some lunatic policy makers in the United States, the issue is simply that they have to be first to land on the moon (again) before China, no matter what. But for China, it only matters that they land on the moon when they are ready.

And when China does land a man or a woman on the moon, it will change the course of human history. Whether as the first or second to land on the moon doesn’t matter, because all the crazy neo-lunatic plans to stop China will be tossed into the dust bin of history. And then perhaps, we can co-operate with China on space exploration.

And so then I read a story about China’s past history, that some people need to remember - “The Lion of St. Mark’s Square in Venice is Chinese: Isotopic Analyses Confirm It”, that tried to discover the origin of the metals used in the statue - China!!!

“The team discovered that a significant portion of the bronze used in the lion came from the lower Yangtze River basin in southeastern China, and it was likely cast during the Tang Dynasty (618-907 CE).”

Lion of Venice, Piazzetta San Marco. Credit: Didier Descouens

And while speculating as to when it arrived in Venice from China, it brought up the amazing story of Marco Polo:

“The lion likely traveled west along the Silk Road, a trade route that connected China with Europe for centuries. It may have passed through India, Afghanistan, and Iran before arriving in Venice, possibly in pieces, where it was reassembled and modified to fit the standard iconography of the winged lion, a symbol of Venice and Mark the Evangelist. There is no historical record of when or how the lion arrived in Venice, but it was already installed atop the column in St. Mark’s Square by the time Marco Polo returned from China in 1295. The circumstances of its arrival remain mysterious, with some speculating that the lion could have been brought to Venice by Marco Polo’s father, Nicolò, and his uncle, Maffeo, who visited the Mongol court in Beijing between 1264 and 1266.”

But the really lionizing fact is the origin of the ‘Lion’ in China:

“Lions were initially introduced to the Han court by emissaries from Persia (modern-day Iran) and had become widely represented as guardian figures.”

Hmmm… the lion seems to represent a connection between Iran (Persia) and China, as the guardians of the ancient Silk Road.

And my feathered friend chirped, if the neo-lunatics around President Trump want to destroy the civilization of Iran, perhaps they’ll want to bomb Venice too.

Have fun, guardianly.