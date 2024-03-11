Dr. Sun meets a Jewish Canadian

Before Dr. Sun’s house in Guangdong was burned down by General Chen, in the prior search, a few papers were found (that were not burned like all his other papers) – papers that showed Dr. Sun’s ‘secret conspiracy with the Bolsheviks’, and these papers were printed in the Hong Kong Telegraph, to try to discredit Dr. Sun.

In Washington, D.C., the head of the Bureau of Investigation, William Burns,

“was especially anxious to know if Sun Yat-sen was a Jew, if he had any Jewish connections or backing from any international Jewish interests”.

Since it was believed that Jewish people - as well as Germans (since Karl Marx was a German) were part of a communist conspiracy who wanted to overthrow order, and who started labor unions!!!

The director of naval intelligence replied that:

“there is nothing to indicate that he is in any way connected with Bolshevik or Radical movements. He has been termed a Radical and is called a Radical by conservative Chinese, but his radicalism consists in visionary schemes for the economic development of China far beyond her present requirements, the needs of the immediate future, and her financial sources.” [The Soong Dynasty, by Sterling Seagrove pg. 172]

However, Dr. Sun did hire Morris Cohen, a Jewish Canadian, as his body guard! Cohen was born in Poland, grew up in London, and was then shipped off to Canada.

“He was a talker in a traveling circus, peddled questionable goods, and plied his trade as a card sharp. Not surprisingly, he regularly got arrested and incarcerated for everything from gambling and pick pocketing to carnal knowledge of a girl under 16 for whom he was a pimp ... One evening he walked into a Chinese restaurant-cum-late-night-gambling-den in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. There he stumbled right into the middle of an armed robbery. ‘I saw it was a holdup,’ he later recalled, ‘but I wasn’t heeled – that is, armed – and I had to be careful. I closed in till I was too near for him to use his rod and socked him on the jaw. The fellow was out for the count.’ Such an act was unheard of. Few white men ever came to the aid of a Chinese man in early 20th century Canada. As a Jew, though, Cohen felt an affinity for the Chinese underdog. He knew what it was like to be an outsider, someone who society shunned. Cohen’s selfless act immediately won him the respect of the Chinese community. His new Chinese friends spotted him wagering money and soon asked him to join the Tongmenghui, the political organization of the revolutionary leader Dr. Sun Yat-sen, which a few years later developed into the Guomindang. Cohen became a loyal member, learned of Sun’s teachings, regularly attended lodge meetings, started speaking at some of the get-togethers and gave generously from his gambling earnings to various funds.”

After his enlistment and serving in the Canadian army in WWI, Cohen made his way to Shanghai in 1922, and:

“he used his Guomindang connections and polished salesman ways to wrangle an interview with Dr. Sun and a job as a bodyguard to the leader and his wife, Soong Qingling. As an aide-de-camp to Sun, Cohen quickly became one of the leader’s main protectors … He helped supervise the other bodyguards, trained the men to box, taught them how to shoot, all the while thwarting attempts on Sun’s life.”

[from ‘Two-Gun Cohen: Artful dodger turned Chinese legend and hero of Israel’, by Daniel Levy, Jerusalem Post, July 27, 2020]

Morris Cohen surrounded by troops, 1926.

And who could have foreseen, that Morris Cohen, a Jewish-Canadian member of the Kuomintang, with all of his troubled trails and problemed past, would be given the task of guarding one of the most important persons in the world, and of keeping Dr. Sun alive.