1921 - Chiang, the Green Gang’s inside man

In late 1920, Dr. Sun left Shanghai and returned to Guangzhou, where by May 1921, Dr. Sun became the newly-elected president of the South Chinese Republic, and he began working on his plan for a Northern Expedition. Since the foreign powers only recognized the clique that occupied Beijing as the official government of China, Dr. Sun saw that without defeating the northern Beiyang warlord cliques that occupied Beijing, there was no way to unify a republican China.

But this plan was opposed by the Guangdong military governor (warlord) Chen Jiongming, who was afraid that upon leaving on the northern expedition, a rival warlord would take over his province. He preferred the scheme of a decentralized China with the warlords keeping control of their separate provinces.

Also at that time, in early 1921, an office of the Soviet news agency ‘Rosta’ was set up in Guangzhou, where Dr. Sun could learn more about developments happening in Russia, and in June, Dr. Sun received a letter from Georgii Chicherin, the Soviet Union’s foreign minister, wishing to open up trade relations with China and to ‘enter resolutely the path of good friendship’. [from ‘Sun Yat-sen’, by C. Martin Wilbur, pg. 118]

In December, Dr. Sun would meet J.F.M. ‘Maring’ Sneevliet, a Dutch agent of the Cominterm, who was secretary of the Commission on National and Colonial Questions –

“in which Lenin set forth his famous theses that laid the theoretical basis for the cooperation by communist parties in colonial and semicolonial countries with bourgeois national liberation movements.” [Ibid, pg. 119]

‘Maring’ proposed that Dr. Sun’s Kuomintang party should also include peasants and workers; that Dr. Sun should set up a military academy; and that Dr. Sun’s party should cooperate with the communist party.

In May 1921, it was decided that Dr. Sun would lead the Northern Expedition and that Chen Jiongming would stay and look after Guangdong - in case of any British launched actions against the rear of Dr. Sun’s army. But no sooner had Dr. Sun left Guangzhou to take command of his army in Shaokuan, than Chen marched his troops into the city and took over the government. Dr. Sun left his army and rushed back to the city with only his bodyguards, while sending a telegram to Chiang in Shanghai to come to his assistance. But Chiang did nothing.

Then Chen sent his troops to attack and to kill Dr. Sun, who barely escaped to a Kuomintang gun boat where he sent another urgent telegram to Chiang. Chen would burn Dr. Sun’s residence, along with all his books and writings! With Dr. Sun having escaped and safely on board the ship, Chiang now joined him on this floating garrison for the next two months – slipping way at night to get food, and even taking his turn to sweep and scrub the deck!