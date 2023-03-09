Bonne journée mes amis! 😊 Zao an! Wangyou!

1. Who’s interfering in Canada’s elections?

So, it seems that the neo-cons are not doing very well in trying to provoke Russia into world war three. I guess they’re going to put that on the back burner for a bit and try to provoke China into world war four.

And as the USA government launches their anti-China tirade, Canada, like a good lickspittle, follows along behind with their little anti-China tirade too.

Now, I had read an excellent article on Passage, last November, on “Debunking Claims Of Supposed Chinese Election Interference” by Davide Mastracci.

https://readpassage.com/debunking-claims-of-supposed-chinese-election-interference/

And then I was reading a new article on this story, “Chinese Interference, Accenture And The Threat We’re Missing” by Nora Loreto, to see if there’s anything new on the anti-China rant coming out right now.

https://readpassage.com/chinese-interference-accenture-and-the-threat-were-missing/

So, I’m reading this article, and then I read about something else that made my bells and whistles go off.

It seems that during the covid mandated clamp-down, the government was running this program to provide businesses with interest-free loans, but it was not run by the government, it was run by a consulting firm they hired named Accenture Inc., that was paid $61 million by the gov’t. It is referenced in a Globe and Mail article from February.

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-ottawa-accenture-ceba-loan-covid-19/

So, if you look at the company website, the chair and CEO of Accenture is Julie Sweet, who it says is on the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees. WTF!?!?

This reminded me of another consulting company that is also a ‘strategic partner’ with the WEF – McKinsey & Co. The Trudeau government has given McKinsey a total of $66 million for advice for :

Public Services and Procurement Canada,

Export Development Canada,

Business Development Canada,

Immigration, Refugees, Citizenship Canada,

Canada Border Services Agency,

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

and the Department of National Defence!!!

In addition, during the covid Special Clamp-down Operation, McKinsey also received money from the Quebec government and the Ontario government to advise them on covid mandate policies, to the delight of the WEF!!!

The former head of McKinsey was Dominic Barton who was later appointed to be Canada’s ambassador to China – after they sacked the former ambassador, John McCallum, over him trying to calm down the Meng Wanzhou fiasco!

(btw: Mr. McCallum used to be my MP)

McKinsey has just released another report with the World Economic Forum.

We don’t have to worry about China’s interference in Canada, we have to worry about the WEF interference in Canada. The WEF runs the government policy through these consulting firms. Yikes !!! We aren’t a democracy, we’re a technocracy !!!

2. Roman baths in China.

Archeologists in China have found some ruins in Xinjiang, dating back to some time during the Tang Dynasty, that show a ‘Roman style’ public bath, at a site along the old Silk Road. ‘Roman style’ ruins in Xinjiang reveal Silk Road cultural exchanges https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202303/1286556.shtml

So, way out in the boonies in northwest China, there were public baths over a thousand years ago, and today, the people living in the Baltics still don’t have indoor toilets. Maybe the New Silk Road can bring civilization to some of these western countries.

3. International Women’s Day

Yesterday, I found two pieces (among many) to help me think about Women’s Day. One was by Godfree Roberts “The Greatest Women's Libber of all time was Mao. It's not even close.”

I really am beginning to understand Mao, but not from the lying anti-China propaganda version. But to understand Mao properly, think of how George Washington is thought of in America, as the principled, honest, and incorruptible father of the nation - and correctly so! Now, Mao Zedong is thought of that way by the people in China. If you don’t understand that, then I can’t help you. Also, I like Mao because he was a poet. Can you just imagine, in your wildest dreams, or nightmares maybe, someone like a Trudeau or a Biden writing a poem? (shudder, scream)

The other is a video presentation on the role of women in the discovery and advancement of atomic science, and on overcoming the obstacles placed against women, given to the Rising Tide Foundation, “Marie Curie and the Women who Discovered Atomic Physics” by Magdalena Therrien (my beautiful wife)!!!

Have fun.